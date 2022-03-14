EL PASO, Texas, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hoteleus LLC, one of the most important travel companies of Mexico's Copper Canyon and the train Chepe route, is proud to announce that the tours to Mexico's Copper Canyon for Easter vacations and holy week 2022 are ready. People all around the world dream about making this fantastic vacation, known as one of the most beautiful train rides in the planet, Mexico's Copper Canyon is definitely one of the hottest vacation spots in Mexico nowadays. The founder of the company and designer or the tours, Eddie Aguilar Kleimann, planned with the help of his travel expert team all the tours to adapt to the train schedules, to stop in the best stations of the route, and to see the best attractions this journey has to offer.
"We are more than ready to receive our friends from USA and Canada this easter vacation and holy week. This is a magnificent trip and I know that all people that will discover Copper Canyon will return home with a big smile," explained Eddie Aguilar, travel designer of Hoteleus LLC. "It is important to carefully plan the tours for the season of holy week and easter because many tourists want to come at this time of the year. It is essential for us to guarantee safety and enjoyment of all who visit Copper Canyon because our work helps the economy of the local community."
If you want to learn more about the destination and the tours to Copper Canyon go to https://mexicocoppercanyontours.com/. You can also view directly all the Copper Canyon tours at: https://hoteleus.com/en-us/tours-copper-canyon. If you prefer reading the original tours in Spanish rather than the translation in English go to: https://hoteleus.com/es-mx/tours-barrancas-del-cobre.
Mexico's Copper Canyon Explained
The Copper Canyon of Mexico is a range of mountains found in the northern part of the country. The region is so big that it is four times larger than the Grand Canyon in the United States. To do this trip you have to board the Chepe train which is a train that runs from the Pacific Ocean to the state of Chihuahua, next to the states of Texas and Arizona in the US. The journey is full of great experiences that include amazing viewpoints, boutique hotels, exquisite food, and exiting ziplines. Through 390 miles tourists enjoy the views of the mountains through the windows of the train, then stop in stations in the middle of the mountains to appreciate the landscape, and discover the local culture. This trip has been recognized as "The world's most exciting train ride in the world" by the Society of American Travel Writers.
About Hoteleus
Hoteleus is the most important travel Company of Mexico's Copper Canyon. Since 2014 it has helped more than 12,000 passengers to discover this amazing destination.
