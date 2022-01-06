IRVING, Texas, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to its continued growth and development, U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – is announcing a change in the USOSM Board of Directors.
"Our first partner practices were located in Texas, and the surgeons on the USOSM Board of Directors reflected that. Now we have partner practices in 19 states, so our surgeon representatives should be more reflective of those diverse locations," said Richard Hall, USOSM president and CEO.
As part of the initiative, Dr. Maxwell D. Finn of Oral Surgery Associates of North Texas, is stepping down from the board. The open position will be filled with Dr. Vincent J. Perciaccante of South Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, near Atlanta, Georgia.
"Max has served on our board for the past four years, with distinction as a partner of one of our founding practices, Oral Surgery Associates of North Texas. We thank him for his years of service and sound representation. We would not be where we are today without him," said Hall.
Hall also sits on the board, along with Dr. Thomas S. Weil of Austin Oral Surgery and Oak Hill Capital representatives Brian Cherry, Micah Meisel and Peter Armstrong.
"Dr. Vinny Perciaccante is well known throughout our specialty and has been instrumental in helping us develop our partnerships in the Southeast and nationally. He will be an excellent surgeon representative for our board," said Hall. "In the months ahead, we plan to add independent directors to the board, whose expertise will be invaluable during our next phase of growth and development."
Dr. Perciaccante is a managing partner of and practicing surgeon with South Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery and the president and a diplomat of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. He also serves as a diplomate of the National Dental Board of Anesthesiology, a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a fellow of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and a consultant to the Georgia Board of Dentistry.
An accomplished author and public speaker, Dr. Perciaccante has written on a wide variety of surgery topics for numerous textbooks and lectures regularly throughout the United States. In addition, he is a site visitor for the American Dental Association's Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA), where he examines oral and maxillofacial surgery resident training programs. He also serves as an adjunct associate professor of surgery at Emory University School of Medicine, supervising surgery residents at Grady Memorial Hospital and the Atlanta VA Medical Center.
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices spanning 19 states. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit https://www.usosm.com/.
Media Contact
Lyle Rountree, U.S. Oral Surgery Management, 2142893799, Lyle.Rountree@usosm.com
SOURCE U.S. Oral Surgery Management