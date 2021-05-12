BOERNE, Texas, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in the Boerne area who are looking for a new quality crossover should take a closer look at the 2021 Jaguar E-PACE. With a stunning exterior design, quality interior features and many safety features, the 2021 Jaguar E-PACE stands out from the crowd.
The 2021 Jaguar E-PACE is available in three trim levels. They are the P250, P250 SE and 300 Sport. In addition, there are two engine options available. These include a 2.0-liter engine that produces 246 horsepower. The second option is a 2.0-liter I4 MHEV engine that produces 296 horsepower.
Inside of the vehicle, there is an 11.4-inch touchscreen that fits perfectly in the center console. The touchscreen is made of glass, and there is a Pivi Pro infotainment system. Some of the connected features include Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Microsoft Outlook. In addition, there is a 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display.
There is a generous amount of space inside of the 2021 Jaguar E-PACE. There are 22.4 cubic feet behind the second row of seats and 49.5 cubic feet behind the first row.
Potential customers who would like to learn more about the 2021 Jaguar E-PACE that is now available at Jaguar Boerne can do so by visiting https://www.jaguarboerne.com/. Individuals who have questions and would like to speak with someone from the dealership can do so by calling 830-216-6437. The dealership is conveniently located at 32120 IH 10 West for those who would like a more personal experience. Finally, the showroom at Jaguar Boerne is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm and Saturdays from 9:00 am until 6:00 pm.
