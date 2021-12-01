SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For a second year in a row, San Antonio area teachers were celebrated for their dedication and resilience in the classroom. Firstmark Credit Union employees, their families and members from the Board of Directors handed out 1,000 frozen turkeys to area teachers at Firstmark's 2nd Annual Turkeys For Teachers event last month.
Hundreds of vehicles lined up and made their way through the credit union's corporate office parking lot where they were greeted with motivational messages, a turkey mascot and lively musical performances by area student musicians and a DJ.
"Firstmark appreciates the tireless work of teachers in our community," said CEO and President of Firstmark Credit Union Nathanael Tarwasokono. "They are a guiding force in our children's lives, and we want to celebrate them during this season of thanksgiving."
Turkey For Teachers Event Manager Valerie Bravo echoed the sentiment adding, "We know teachers work countless hours, giving 110% and more to support student learners at home and in the classroom. Our giveback is just one small way to honor these extraordinary teachers."
Maddie Hagen, an Alamo Heights High School teacher and girls' athletics coach, participated in the drive-thru event and praised the credit union for their commitment to supporting area teachers.
"We are extremely grateful because a lot of the times we feel very underappreciated, and so just to feel the value back is just extremely amazing, especially coming from an institution that is outside of school," Hagen said.
As a credit union founded by educators for educators in 1932, Firstmark continues to champion the education community. Each year, Firstmark sponsors back-to-school events, provides monetary donations to school district foundations and distributes 80,000 Academic Calendars to public and charter schools in and around Bexar County. Additionally, the credit union offers discounts and benefits, classroom grants, back-to-school loans and scholarships for high school graduating seniors. To learn more about Firstmark's efforts, visit firstmarkcu.org.
About Firstmark Credit Union
Firstmark Credit Union has been helping people for almost 90 years. The Firstmark story began in 1932 at Fox Tech High School where ten teachers signed a charter to form the San Antonio Teachers Credit Union. Firstmark has grown the ten teachers' original $475 investment to almost 100,000 members and over $1 billion in assets. Firstmark is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution focused on helping people to better their lives. For more information, visit https://firstmarkcu.org or call 210.342.8484.
