HOUSTON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, digital marketing has become one of the prevalent forms of marketing for businesses. As Houston's digital marketing industry is growing, so is Houston SEO Directory. This year marks the third year the Directory has serviced the city's digital marketing agencies.
- Digital Marketing: A Growing Industry
Houston SEO Directory started as a company and website that catalogs the digital marketing firms available in the city and makes it easier for potential clients to find the right SEO company for them. For the past three years, they've offered their catalog services to any SEO company that wanted to include themselves in the listing.
For digital marketing, both search engine optimization (SEO) and pay-per-click (PPC) services are beneficial for businesses. Both strategies help a business's website climb search engine rankings and gain more visibility online. Although they may not do much alone, using them in conjunction with other methods can help boost a website in Google's eyes.
As Houston's digital marketing industry grows, so does the number of companies in their listings. Now well into their third year, there are over 60 listings in their catalog. Although the company's name is "SEO Directory," they accept digital marketing firms that offer both SEO and PPC services onto the listing, so potential clients can find them easier.
- Onwards to the Directory's Fourth Year
The company doesn't have many lofty goals other than continuing to help Houston's growing digital marketing industry. As its third year comes to a close, the company is starting on marking its goals for its fourth year.
With two listing options, free and premium, the company's clients can gain more visibility online. Moving forward, the Directory will continue to optimize and rotate its listings and catalog to accommodate the city's growing digital marketing industry. But for now, the company is celebrating its successful three years as it prepares for its fourth.
Here's to Houston SEO Directory achieving its goals and welcoming another anniversary.
By offering both free and premium listings to those who want to gain more visibility, Houston SEO Directory has helped the city's SEO and PPC scene for almost four years. As they grow alongside the city's digital marketing industry, the company's listings and services have expanded to accommodate the additional names on the catalogs. For more information, Houston SEO Directory can be reached at (281) 758 – 9766 or by email at nationalseodirectories@gmail.com.
