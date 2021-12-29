THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- User Friendly Home Services is pleased to announce the acquisition of Isabel Heating & Cooling, Inc..
"Today marks the beginning of a bright and exciting future for Isabel Heating & Cooling, and we can't wait to see where this partnership with User Friendly Home Services takes us," said Joseph and Robbie Isabel, owners of Isabel Heating & Cooling, Inc. Bruce Howard, CEO of User Friendly Home Services added, "The Isabel name is synonymous with quality and service in the Louisville area. We are beyond pleased to add Isabel Heating & Cooling to the User Friendly Home Services group of companies."
Since 1994, Isabel Heating & Cooling, Inc. has served the Louisville area for all of their heating and cooling needs. Serving residential and commercial customers, Isabel Heating & Cooling, Inc. offers a full suite of maintenance and repair services, as well as full replacements of HVAC systems.
This acquisition marks the sixth such deal by User Friendly Home Services since May 2021, adding Isabel Heating & Cooling, Inc. to a portfolio that already includes All Seasons Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Heating, Inc, Mike Clark Heating, Cooling & Refrigeration, Milburn Heating and Air Conditioning, Murry's Heating & Air Conditioning, and Tom Hundley Heating & Cooling.
