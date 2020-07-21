DALLAS, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Essilor Vision Foundation (EVF) and Relevate Health Group (Relevate) are expanding their partnership to help underserved children in the U.S. receive vision exams and glasses. Relevate is supporting EVF by educating independent eye care professionals about the See Kids Soar® program and enrolling them in it. See Kids Soar is an in-office donation campaign intended to educate parents, patients, and eye doctors' staff about the cause of vision. The program raises awareness and funds to provide vision exams and eyeglasses to children in need at no cost to their families.
"Imagine not being able to see the smartboard in your classroom clearly. How successful do you think you would be in that class?" asks Relevate CEO Jeff Spanbauer. "EVF's goal of providing a better life through better sight inspired our team to get involved, as this fits with our mission to create relevant communication to inspire healthier communities. In addition, our expertise in engaging and educating health care professionals is something EVF really needs."
Eye doctors who enroll in See Kids Soar receive a marketing kit with materials to support the cause of vision, fundraise for the cause, and promote their charitable efforts. Ninety percent of every dollar raised supports critical vision initiatives. Donations go directly toward helping fund local programs providing vision exams and glasses for children in need, as well as educating the general public on the importance of eye health care for children.
"With the support of partners like Relevate, we're able to inform parents about the need for vision exams," says Becky Palm, EVF President and Executive Director. "So many kids face barriers to learning, and providing a child with glasses eliminates one of those barriers by giving them the ability to see clearly."
The community-based missions of both Relevate and EVF align in a way that makes this a natural partnership. Both companies are working to improve lives by inspiring healthier communities. To date, Relevate has improved the health of the population with over 535,200 touchpoints, and strives to inspire communities one million times by 2022. By working together, EVF and Relevate can reach this goal.
About Essilor Vision Foundation
We strive to give children a brighter future by helping them see the world more clearly. Since 2007, Essilor Vision Foundation has provided more than 1.5 million pairs of eyeglasses to individuals in need. Essilor Vision Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public, non-profit organization committed to eliminating poor vision and its lifelong consequences. Visit www.evfusa.org to learn more.
About Relevate Health Group
In 2015, Relevate Health Group was founded by merging Healthcare Regional Marketing and Spirit Health Group, two companies that served the healthcare industry for more than two decades. Relevate provides healthcare marketing services to hospitals and life science companies throughout the United States by creating locally relevant communication solutions. For more information, visit www.relevatehealthgroup.com.
