AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ShipStation, the world's leading web-based e-commerce shipping solution, announced today that it is deepening its integration with Google with new features. The next phase of the partnership includes Google Shipping Service integration, which enables sellers to easily enhance their product listings with accurate estimated shipping speeds by linking their ShipStation account to Google. The deepened partnership also allows sellers to process returns directly in the Google Merchant center.
ShipStation recognizes the critical role shipping speeds and returns processes play in consumers' purchase decisions and sellers' bottom lines. In fact, ShipStation's proprietary research, 2021 Global Pulse, found that 87% of US consumers want full visibility into expected shipping timelines before making any online purchases, and the majority expect an easy returns process.
As a part of ShipStation's core offering, the new shipping service integration uses order tracking data and machine learning to show the most accurate estimated shipping speeds to consumers, giving them added confidence to make a well-informed purchase decision. While shopping across Google surfaces, consumers will be able to see the estimated shipping speeds on shopping ads, free listings and Buy on Google listings.
To create a more seamless, easy to use integration for merchants, the deepened partnership now also allows Buy on Google returns to be processed directly in the Google Merchant Center, similar to how they would be processed in the ShipStation application.
"The battle for the hearts and minds (and dollars) of the consumer is now won both in the shopping cart and in the product listing itself. By collaborating with Google on these unique features, the merchant can then empower their consumer to make better purchase decisions, increase shipment visibility, and streamline returns," said Krish Iyer, Head of Industry Relations & Strategic Partnerships at ShipStation.
With the deepened integration between ShipStation and Google, ShipStation users will have a more robust Google Shopping experience, thereby better serving their customers with more accurate order and delivery information and easier returns. Consumers will be able to make more informed choices about which merchants they want to purchase from based on merchants' shipping and fulfillment performance.
To learn more about our Google integration, visit https://www.shipstation.com/partners/google/.
About ShipStation
Every day, tens of thousands of e-commerce retailers rely on ShipStation to solve the day-to-day challenges of importing orders and processing shipments. The trusted leader in shipping software since its founding in 2011, ShipStation helps online sellers scale their businesses and deliver exceptional customer experiences, with an intuitive online solution that allows them to efficiently ship orders -- wherever they sell and however they ship. The multi-channel and multi-carrier platform offers the most integrations of any e-commerce solution, with more than 300 partnerships with leading shopping carts, marketplaces, carriers and fulfillment services, including FedEx, USPS, UPS, Amazon, Shopify, and BigCommerce. ShipStation is headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in Sydney and London. For more information, visit https://www.shipstation.com.
