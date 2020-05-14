DALLAS, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark today announced it has awarded $900,000 in Bright Futures College Scholarships to 45 children of Kimberly-Clark employees across North America. The high school seniors were selected based on academic achievement, leadership, work experience and extracurricular activities.
Now in its 28th year, the Bright Futures program provides scholarship grants worth up to $20,000, or $5,000 per school year, for full-time students attending accredited colleges and universities. The program is administered by the Kimberly-Clark Foundation and since its inception has awarded nearly $44 million in scholarships to more than 2,200 students.
"Our scholarship recipients are exceptional students who demonstrate academic excellence and promise for building a bright future," said Jenny Lewis, Vice President, Kimberly-Clark Foundation. "We are honored to recognize their achievements and are pleased to support them as they pursue their studies in higher education."
This year's awardees will attend top colleges and universities such as Yale University, the University of Pennsylvania, Fordham University, the University of Georgia and the University of Wisconsin. Past scholarship recipients have gone on to pursue successful careers in medicine, education, the armed forces and engineering.
Click here for more information on this year's award recipients.
About the Kimberly-Clark Foundation
Established in 1952, the Kimberly-Clark Foundation is the charitable arm of Kimberly-Clark Corporation and is dedicated to supporting global causes that create lasting social change. supporting and strengthening families around the world. Together with funding from the corporation and employees, its primary focus is on social and community investments that increase access to sanitation, help women and children thrive, and empower women and girls.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 148-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.
