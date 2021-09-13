SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Firstmark Credit Union is pleased to announce that it has been named a 2021 Best Places to Work in San Antonio by the San Antonio Business Journal for the second consecutive year. Firstmark was chosen among hundreds of leading companies for its commitment to workpace culture and employee development.
"This is an incredible honor for the Board of Directors, members and employees of our credit union," said Nathanael Tarwasokono, president and CEO of Firstmark Credit Union. "Our employees have shown great resilience during the pandemic, serving one another and our members. This accomplishment highlights the strength of our culture where everyone works together to make a difference."
The San Antonio Business Journal recognizes employers in San Antonio that have a strong commitment to creating positive work environments. The Best Places to Work nomination is based on scores from employee feedback that are analyzed impartially by Quantum Workplace. The survey measures key areas of an organization's culture, including respect, comfort and employee engagement.
Firstmark Credit Union has been helping people for more than 88 years. The Firstmark story began in 1932 at Fox Tech High School where ten teachers signed a charter to form the San Antonio Teachers Credit Union. Firstmark has grown the ten teachers' original $475 investment to almost 100,000 members and over $1 billion in assets. Firstmark is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution focused on helping people to better their lives. For more information, visit http://firstmarkcu.org or call 210.342.8484.
