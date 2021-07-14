TERRELL, Texas, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are excited to announce a pay increase of $.04 across the board, raising the starting pay to $.55/mile. Additionally, drivers will receive a raise at six months and then annually for the to earn up to $.62/mile. Over the previous year, Helwig has increased pay by an average of $.10/mile. Additionally, the company has added a repower bonus and shortened the amount of time for drivers to reach seniority-based pay increases.
"As a former driver myself, I have always been an advocate for drivers and their wages. I know it is a very difficult and stressful job. Every hardworking driver deserves every penny they earn," says Founder and CEO, James Helwig. "We sincerely want Helwig to be a driver's home, a place they are happy to work and a place they can earn a great income while saving for retirement!"
The pay enhancements just announced add to highly competitive benefits package and other driver amenities including twice weekly pay, paid vacation, modern equipment, no-touch freight, and a comfortable terminal with state-of-the-art climate-controlled kennel and facilities for pets. The company is planning additional driver benefits to be announced by the end of the year.
Helwig added, "Despite the challenges facing our industry, we remain committed to our customers and that starts with investing in our drivers."
ABOUT J.S. HELWIG & Son, LLC
Founded in 1984, J.S. Helwig & Son, LLC is headquartered in Terrell, TX and is one of North America's leading temperature-controlled carriers. The company operates a fleet of over 350 tractors and 500 refrigerated trailers. To learn more about J.S. Helwig & Son, LLC visit http://www.jshelwig.com.
