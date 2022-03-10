PLANO, Texas and PHOENIX, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raquel Wiley, Vice President of Marketing at NetFortris, was named a 2022 Channel Influencer by Channel Futures, a leading media platform for the IT and communications channel.
Wiley is one of 50 individuals recognized as a channel leader who will impact the direction of the information and communications (ICT) indirect sales channel in 2022. She is profiled in a gallery on the Channel Futures website and in the 2022 Channel Influencers digital issue available now.
"The Channel Futures Influencers is an exclusive group of executives who are at the pinnacle of leadership," said Bobby DeMarzo, Vice President of content, Informa Tech Channels Group. "Our editorial team and key advisers carefully selected individuals based on their accomplishments and thought leadership in the partner ecosystem. These individuals stand head and shoulders above all others in the entire channel."
Wiley, a 25-year veteran of the telecom industry and a channel marketing professional, is Vice President of Marketing at NetFortris, an end-to-end provider of managed cloud communications solutions and secure network services.
A results-oriented technology marketer Wiley leads direct and indirect channel marketing programs and initiatives at NetFortris. She is charged with developing strategic marketing plans to attract and nurture business customers and channel sales partners to adopt NetFortris' managed solutions.
A recognized leader in the telecom channel, Wiley is a former officer and member of the Board of Directors for Alliance of Channel Women (ACW), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the careers of female leaders in the technology channel.
Wiley is a rising voice for DEI in the telecom channel and a sought-after expert and frequent speaker on DEI topics, such as gender and racial diversity. She serves as Chair of ACW's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Committee and also is a founding member of the DEI Advisory Board for Channel Futures.
"NetFortris congratulates Raquel for being recognized as a Channel Influencer by Channel Futures," said Jamie Minner, CRO at NetFortris. "She is a strong advocate for diversity in the channel and a proven leader, who has made a significant impact on our organization and the industry-at-large."
"Our editorial team is on top of what's going on in the channel every day," said Craig Galbraith, editorial director for Channel Futures. "Certain individuals stand out for the impact they have on the channel with their thoughts, actions and words. This exclusive lineup of leaders represents the entire channel. It's a diverse group that includes key decision-makers from top vendors as well as technology solutions brokerages (formerly master agents) and traditional tech distributors. These honorees have demonstrated dedication to the channel and a willingness and ability to inform and inspire the entire community."
Wiley and the other 49 Channel Influencers will be honored at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, April 11-14, 2022, at the Venetian Resort & Expo in Las Vegas.
Since launching in 2018, the Channel Influencer Awards have recognized the people, technologies, trends and organizations expected to shape the channel in the next year. But the awards have been revamped for 2022. The technologies, trends and organizations categories have been eliminated. Instead, the focus will be solely on individuals, with the list of influencers expanded from 10 to 50 honorees.
About Channel Futures
Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the IT channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information and in-person events. Our properties include Channel Futures MSP 501, recognizing the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry, Channel Futures DEI 101, honoring and celebrating those who have often been under-represented in tech channels; Channel Partners Events, delivering unparalleled in-person events, including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, The MSP Summit, and Channel Evolution Europe; and DEI Community Group, our initiatives to educate, support, promote, and sustain diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the IT channel industry.
Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; We are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.
About NetFortris
NetFortris is a nationwide managed services provider that delivers secure, reliable end-to-end communications and networking solutions to organizations of all sizes – from small and medium businesses (SMBs) to midmarket and enterprise customers. Uniquely, NetFortris offers cloud-based solutions housed in geo-redundant data centers and carried over a private nationwide MPLS network. Their award-winning portfolio of solutions includes Unified Communications and Collaboration, SD-WAN, Managed Network and Data Security. NetFortris services are managed 24/7 with or on behalf of business customers by an expert network engineering and operations team. The company provides concierge customer advocacy, 24/7 in-house customer support and consolidated billing for multiple services and locations. For more information, visit http://www.netfortris.com. Follow NetFortris on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
