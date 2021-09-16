HOUSTON, Texas, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Insulation4Less, an online store for insulation solutions with 18 years of industry expertise, shared tips on applying reflective insulation in industrial, agricultural and commercial buildings.
To explain the main properties of reflective insulation, the experts likened it to a coffee thermos as it keeps different temperatures inside and outside the insulated structure. Much like a coffee thermos, reflective insulation contains two surfaces separated with an air passage that seals the heat in, so the inside surface remains warm while the outside adapts to the external temperature.
Reflective insulation is also adaptable to different structures. On the outside, it can enclose a building in a tightly sealed envelope to block cold draughts and air transfer. On the inside, it can cover the walls, floors, ceilings and even the angled or pitched roofs, the experts explained.
When installing reflective insulation, Insulation4Less experts said that it is important to leave ¾ inch layer of air, often referred to as "dead airspace," on at least one side of the insulation. This air passage serves as an additional insulation sheet as it moves freely and transfers heat from the hot to the cold side. The lack of this dead airspace would not allow for ventilation and heat radiation, experts warned.
Another characteristic to consider before opting for reflective insulation is that, if used alone, it does not work well in cold climates. According to Insulation4Less, in instances like these, reflective insulation needs to be combined with other options like fiberglass or foam to keep the cold out during winter and heat out during summer.
In addition to the installation tips Insulation4Less experts listed the advantages reflexive insulation brings to any building:
- Moisture resistance
- Air and vapor barrier
- Energy efficiency
- HERS rating improvement
- And more
About Insulation4Less
Headquartered in Houston, TX, Insulation4Less is an online store for insulation solutions for metal and non-metal buildings, pole barns and home structures such as walls, floors and roofs.
Media Contact
Jonathan Barber, Insulation4Less, 281-356-0798, JonathanBarber@Insulation4Less.com
SOURCE Insulation4Less