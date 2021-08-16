AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tiff's Treats, the Austin, Texas-based original warm cookie delivery company with a hot Dallas-Fort Worth presence, is opening two Dallas stores this month: one in Oak Cliff's Kessler Park at 2242 Fort Worth Avenue, Suite 135, and another in east Dallas' Casa Linda neighborhood at 9540 Garland Road #411.
Tiff's Treats is holding a grand opening celebration for each store, with proceeds from both events benefiting the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, which awards grants annually to organizations focusing on children's wellbeing, health and education.
- Kessler Park Grand Opening: Saturday, Aug. 21st, 10 a.m. – noon. Get tickets.
- Casa Linda Grand Opening: Saturday, Aug. 28th, 10 a.m. – noon. Get tickets.
A $5 ticket scores each guest a dozen warm, freshly baked cookies in Tiff's Treats' most popular flavors, chocolate chip and snickerdoodle. Guests can purchase 2 dozen additional cookies for just $5 per dozen. At both events, guests in line before 10 a.m. are eligible to be randomly selected for fabulous prizes: a grand prize of a $250 Tiff's Treats gift card plus a free Tiff's Treats Elites membership for a year, featuring unlimited free deliveries and special deals; a 2nd place prize of a $200 Tiff's Treats gift card; and a 3rd place prize of a $100 Tiff's Treats gift card. Cookie fans should buy tickets now, as tickets are limited. The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation will use the event proceeds to support the North Texas Food Bank, so Tiff's Treats will collect canned goods and non-perishable items at both events.
"The demand we're seeing for fresh, warm cookies in the Dallas area is incredible, and these additional stores will help give our customers shorter delivery times and more convenient options across town to stop in for a warm cookie or pick up a fresh dozen," said Tiffany Chen, Tiff's Treats co-founder.
"Kessler Park is a fantastic location for us, offering a home base for quicker delivery of our treats to the rapidly growing area southwest of downtown. The Casa Linda residential area has kept our downtown Dallas and Hillcrest stores busy for years, and we're happy to offer these customers a closer option for pick-up and walk-in orders," said Chen.
Tiff's Treats' Kessler Park store is open as of today with a full menu of classic cookies and treats available for warm, fresh delivery or in-store pickup. Delivery service covers not only Kessler Park, but also Bishop Arts, Trinity Groves, Winnetka Heights, Cockrell Hill and North Oak Cliff.
The Casa Linda store, located at the corner of Garland Road and Buckner Boulevard, opens next week with warm cookie delivery service to Casa Linda, Forest Hills and other areas immediately north of I-30. The store also brings faster delivery service to Lakewood, Lake Highlands and surrounding neighborhoods. Regular business hours for the two stores are 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekends.
Tiff's Treats founders Tiffany and Leon Chen signed a book publishing deal with Harper Horizon earlier this year to tell the unlikely story of how they took the business from $20 and a college apartment kitchen to a rapidly growing brand with millions of customers that has raised $85 million in funding. The book will be available in 2022 and will include homemade versions of some of their favorite cookie recipes.
In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to 68 stores in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Oklahoma, with more than 1,700 employees, baking more than 200 million cookies since the company started. The founders are now married and the business continues to grow, but Tiff's Treats has the same core mission: creating memorable moments with treats baked to order and delivered warm. Customers can order online, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone, all supported by industry-leading technology and customer service. Tiff's Treats has donated well over $1 million in products and direct support to charities to date, and in July 2021 announced ChadTough Defeat DIPG as its first corporate charity partner. To learn more, please visit https://www.cookiedelivery.com.
