Valet Living Doorstep is the standard-setting waste and recycling collection amenity that adds value and convenience to every multifamily community. Our proprietary iValet quality assurance app gives Service Valets complete visibility into your community. The MyValet client portal provides access to everything you need to manage your amenity services with Valet Living including real-time reports, actionable insights and task completion data for your doorstep collection amenity —all in one place.