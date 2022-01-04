Connections Summit

Connections Summit

 By Parks Associates

DALLAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host leaders from multiple connected home industries tomorrow in Las Vegas for the 16th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Smart Home Growth Strategies. Session topics will focus on adoption of connected home solutions, including smart home, broadband, home networking, safety and security, connected health, independent living, and emerging home services. CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES 2022 will take place the Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4404, and is sponsored by Cox Communities, Alarm.com, Cooktop Safety, EarlySense, Essence, GE Lighting, Homebase, Johnson Controls, Masonite, Notion, and Zen Ecosystems.

"The value of connected home technologies has increased significantly for consumers, as these solutions have become integral to work, education, healthcare, energy management, and entertainment," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "This value will persist in our daily lives throughout 2022, so this year will feature many new opportunities for investment and to increase consumer confidence. We are pleased to showcase industry leaders this week at CES and present their vision of the future."

Speakers: 

     Yaniv Amir, President, Essence USA 

     Jennifer Doctor, Senior Director, Product Management, JCI 

     Jason Elliott, Head, Portfolio and Partnership Marketing, Nokia 

     Stephen Eyre, VP, Partner Community, Calix 

     Samantha Fein, VP, Business Development and Marketing, Samsung SmartThings 

     Jonathan Freeland, VP & GM, Cox Homelife 

     Scott Harkins, VP, Sales and Marketing, Resideo 

     Michael Ham, President, RePure 

     Kabir Maiga, Co-Founder, PassiveBolt 

     Tyson Marian, Chief Commercial Officer, Plume 

     Cristina Martinho, VP, Performance Marketing, Minim, Inc. 

     Blake Miller, CEO, Homebase.ai 

     Sean T Miller, CEO, Griot 

     Dave Mayne, Senior VP Product and Marketing, Alula 

     Felicite Moorman, CEO, STRATIS IOT 

     Ann Marie Olivo, Marketing Director, North America, Tuya Smart  

     Wannie Park, CEO, Zen Ecosystems 

     Rick Plummer, Director, Home Services, CenterPoint Energy 

     Bethany Schoengarth, Marketing Director, Healium XR 

     Paul Williams, VP of Experiences & Professionally Installed Lighting, GE Lighting, a Savant Company 

     Oz Yildirim, EVP & General Manager of North America, Airties 

     Rafi Zauer, Head of Marketing, Essence

Sessions:

     Connectivity: Role of the Home Network and Wi-Fi 

     State of the Smart Home 

     MDUs and PropTech: Deploying Smart Home Tech 

     Home Security Redefined 

     Home Services: Driving Incremental Revenues 

     Health at Home: Meeting Needs of Consumers 

     Smart Home: Integration and New Partnerships

CONNECTIONS™ Summit concludes with a networking reception, sponsored by Cox Communities, on January 5 at 5:30 p.m. Request a pass to the reception.

To speak with an analyst or to request research, contact Rosey Ulpino at rosey@parksassociates.com, 972.996.0233.

About CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES

CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates at CES in Las Vegas. In 2022, the executive event features one day of virtual panel discussions on the smart home, Internet of Things (IoT), connected health, and connected entertainment, with trends and implications for connected consumers and opportunities for companies to build new revenues and develop innovative business models.

The 16th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit will take place January 5 during CES, which runs January 5–8 in Las Vegas. Follow the event on Twitter at @CONN_Summit. http://www.connectionssummit.com

Contact:

Rosimely Ulpino

Parks Associates

972.996.0233

326906@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parks-associates-highlights-growth-of-connected-home-solutions-at-connections-summit-at-ces-2022-301453581.html

SOURCE Parks Associates

0
0
0
0
0

Tags