Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Cleat Kimbrough to the position of President, EMEA. Cleat previously served as Smith's Vice President, EMEA since 2019.
In this role, Cleat will support Smith's four trading offices in the region and drive the company's expansion and development efforts within the rapidly evolving markets of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
"Since opening our Amsterdam office more than 20 years ago, Smith has been a leader in the EMEA region's fast-paced technology sector, and we are poised to continue on our trajectory of unparalleled growth," said Cleat. "I am excited to cultivate new opportunities for Smith and work to continually improve the experiences of our valued partners as we expand our reach and impact in EMEA and globally."
Cleat joined Smith in 2000 after earning his bachelor's degree in business administration from Texas A&M University. He spent 18 years developing and managing operational processes across the company's APAC region before taking on the role of Vice President of Business Development, EU in 2018. His years of international experience working within diverse markets and industries have given him a unique perspective that will be instrumental in his new position.
"Cleat's comprehensive understanding of Smith – from each corner of our organizational operations to each corner of our global footprint – makes him one of the most well-rounded members of our executive team," said Lee Ackerley, Co-Founder and Director at Smith. "His versatility, professionalism, and collaborative leadership style will help him to build even stronger relationships with our customers and employees around the world, and I look forward to our EMEA region's bright future with Cleat at the helm."
About Smith
Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 17 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $1.39 billion in 2020. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent DistributionTM model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number eight among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.
