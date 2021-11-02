AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cantata Health Solutions, a leading provider of Healthcare technology solutions, announced today that it has acquired ProComp Software, a provider of Behavioral Healthcare solutions for agencies and private practices for over 35 years.
"We are excited to partner with the ProComp team in bringing their new product offering, Arize, to a national market. This solution leverages years of knowledge and experience in delivering healthcare solutions with current technology to provide a mobile-first solution that will allow health and human services providers to deliver integrated care in a consumer focused model," said Alan Tillinghast, Chief Executive Officer, Cantata Health Solutions
Through the Arize solution, Cantata Health Solutions will give providers and the people they serve the tools and information they need through efficient and effective technologies, helping them manage complex health conditions and improve treatment outcomes. The union will enhance the product offering for the Integrated Primary, Acute, and Behavioral Health care markets, offering a complete Person-Centric Care solution.
Cantata Health Solutions has a proven history of helping Behavioral Health organizations improve quality and efficiency through our Convergence Care Platform. This new solution offers a consumer-centered centralized dashboard for care, referrals, and analytics, along with a secure portal, providing individual and family access points, empowering the consumer and improving their experience. Further, Its adaptive design empowers a care coordinator to use the information to better direct care for persons with complex behavioral and physical health conditions.
"I'm excited about the union of ProComp Software and Cantata Health Solutions. This combination allows us to renew our commitment to our customers and accelerate the delivery of new products to meet their needs," said Chris Siewertsen, Chief Executive Officer, ProComp Software
About ProComp Solutions
ProComp Software has been automating Behavioral Health agencies & private practices for over 35 years. Their staff learns and adjust to the industry's demands. With input from their customers, they strive to improve their products & services enabling their clients to provide the best possible care without obstacles. They're not just a vendor, but a partner to help you manage your electronic software technology.
About Cantata Health Solutions
Cantata Health Solutions delivers award-winning software for acute, post-acute, and behavioral health facilities that are purpose-built to improve the health of the facilities and their patients. Cantata Health's Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), financial management and Electronic Health Records (EHR) software are configurable to meet the unique needs of each facility or system; provide staff and administrators with greater visibility to patient care across the continuum of care; ensure predictable financial outcomes; improve back-office operations; clinical efficiency; and revenue recovery. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, their team of experts provides uncommonly attentive service and support. For more information about Cantata Health Solutions, visit cantatahealth.com
