DALLAS, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based business law firm Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal has named trial lawyer Monica W. Latin as Managing Partner, effective May 1.
Ms. Latin, who has been practicing at the firm for more than half of Carrington Coleman's 50-year history, succeeds Bruce Collins who has held the position since 2013. She was named Managing Partner-elect in May 2019, is a member of the firm's executive committee, and has served for many years as chair of the firm's Business Litigation Practice Group.
"This is both a tremendous honor and a great responsibility, and I welcome it," Ms. Latin says. "To have the opportunity to continue the rich tradition and high standard of ethics and client service this firm has established over 50 years is something I look forward to doing."
In her long tenure at the firm, Ms. Latin has worked closely with some of its most storied figures, including founding partner Jim Coleman, who died in February 2020, and Chief U.S. District Court Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn of the Northern District of Texas, who was Ms. Latin's first supervising partner.
"Monica is a natural to take the reins of this firm," says outgoing Managing Partner Bruce Collins. "She knows the firm inside and out, knows what it stands for, and understands our challenges and opportunities."
Ms. Latin intends to maintain her active trial and appellate practice and will continue representing clients on a regular basis. As the first woman in Carrington Coleman's top leadership role, she credits the firm's namesake for the opportunity.
"Jim Coleman and our other founders created an inclusive culture where success is measured by dedication to excellence, client service, and professionalism," she says. "Carrington Coleman lawyers have always worked in and are deeply devoted to upholding that tradition and the diversity it ensures."
Carrington Coleman is a Dallas-based law firm focused on litigation and transactional services in the real estate, oil and gas, securities, construction, professional services, technology, and health care industries, among others. The firm provides counsel in corporate transactions, corporate governance, banking, bankruptcy/restructuring, intellectual property, litigation and appeals, employment, and family wealth/estate planning. Learn more about the firm at www.carringtoncoleman.com.
