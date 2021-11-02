LEWISVILLE, Texas, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Semos Cloud announced today that Filip Misovski has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer of the company.
Semos Cloud provides an award-winning suite of employee experience (EX) solutions. It was founded in 2014 with the mission of rethinking organizational culture, as well as the individual and team experience. Semos Cloud's solutions, including its flagship employee recognition platform JobPts, are used by midsize and Fortune 1000 companies, including Shutterfly Inc, Edrington Group, Japan Tobacco International, OMV Group, and MAPFRE, among others.
Filip Misovski joins Semos Cloud with more than 20 years of experience in cloud platform technology and domain expertise in Human Capital Management (HCM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems. Filip has worked in a variety of engineering, UX and design, product management, field, and marketing roles throughout his career. He spent two decades at SAP and Oracle, the market leaders in business application software and technology. Filip most recently served as Chief Product Owner and Vice President of Product Management at SAP. For the last two years, he has worked as an independent counsel to SaaS companies. Filip graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan College and American University in Washington, D.C. with a bachelor's degree in computer science, international business, and mathematics.
"Filip is a leader renowned for developing world-class teams and driving strategy and vision. His understanding of transforming employee and customer experience will be a tremendous asset to Semos Cloud's future ambitions," stated Goran Rice, Chief Revenue Officer of Semos Cloud. "We are overjoyed to have him on board."
Filip Misovski is an accomplished business executive who has worked with and aided large enterprise organizations and partners worldwide. He has lived and worked in the United States of America, Europe, and the Middle East and will continue to serve as CEO from Germany. He is an innovator, possessing over ten patents for intellectual property in the application and technology fields. Filip also led the execution of numerous product initiatives that resulted in increased usage and adoption of enterprise-level technologies by millions of users.
"This is an exciting time for the HCM and IT industries. I'm thrilled to join Semos Cloud and improve its products, increase customer success, and expand partnerships in the emerging EX market category. The industry is rapidly growing, and I believe the time could not be better for the company's next steps. I'm honored to be a part of this adventure and look forward to working with the team and all stakeholders." Filip Misovski stated.
