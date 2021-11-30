AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider delivering managed IT, cybersecurity, connectivity and cloud communications, announced today it has appointed Stacy Conrad as Senior Vice President, Channel Sales.
Conrad is an accomplished technology executive with more than two decades in sales and channel leadership roles with telecom and cloud service providers and distributors.
"Stacy's track record of success at technology companies and within the industry makes her the ideal person to expand TPx's channel focus," said Patti Key, Chief Revenue Officer, TPx. "Her understanding of the dynamic market, customer needs, and the managed services industry make her a great fit to help TPx as it enters the next phase of growth."
Conrad joined TPx in 2018 as the Director of Channel Sales, Southeast. During her tenure at TPx, she pioneered the Southeast expansion market and developed a sales team to recruit and support channel sales partners in this new market, which is now a top producing region. In 2020, her team exceeded their sales goals in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic's headwinds.
Before joining TPx, Conrad was Vice President of Channel Sales for the cloud communications provider Fusion and Director of Channel Sales for the master agency MicroCorp. She has also held channel roles for Intelliverse, Expedite and Cable & Wireless.
A frequent speaker at leading industry events, Conrad is a founding member and past President of the Alliance of Channel Women (ACW), a not-for-profit organization of women in the indirect sales channel. As a three-time winner of the CRN Women of the Channel, Conrad has been instrumental in expanding the organization, including launching ACW's Local Chapters initiative.
About TPx Communications
TPx is a leading nationwide managed service provider focused on the success of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with approximately 18,000 customers in more than 49,000 locations across the U.S. For more than two decades, TPx has offered managed services and solutions to help customers across every business sector address the growing complexity of their IT environments. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com or follow TPx on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
