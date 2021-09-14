DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (PRS) has recently been ranked as the most frequently cited medical journal in the discipline of plastic surgery, achieving a new record high Impact Factor score measuring the journal's influence among scientific publications.
Impact Factor is a measure of how frequently the average article within a publication is cited within scientific literature over the course of a year. The Impact Factor score for a given year is calculated by dividing the total number of citations in the previous year by the total number of articles published in the last two years. For 2021, PRS has an impact factor score of 4.730, a substantial increase from its 2020 score of 4.209.
Under the leadership of Dallas plastic surgeon Rod J. Rohrich, M.D. as the Editor-in-Chief, the Journal of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery ranks as the single most cited plastic surgery journal and number 29 out of the 210 surgical journals tracked, with this year's score marking the fourth time in the last five years in which it has reached a new high with over 45,000 citations.
"This is not only phenomenal news, but it's a quantum leap in terms of the influence that PRS enjoys as the specialty's most respected journal," says Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich. "It's a reflection of the hard work of the authors, editors, reviewers, editorial board and staff, without whom we simply wouldn't have this success. Considering the number of submissions we see every year, we have a very low acceptance rate, but the quality of content that is printed in PRS makes the Journal what it is."
Some of the most cited articles in PRS for the current year include topics related to breast implants and associated complications, gender inequality in plastic surgery, and lower-extremity trauma and reconstruction.
Dr. Rohrich, who will be concluding his 16 year term as the journal's Editor-in-Chief, is extremely proud of the incredible growth the journal has made over his tenure. "While it is fulfilling to leave the role as editor on such a terrific high note, I'm far more proud of the great work our staff and contributors have performed in cementing the importance of plastic surgery within the larger academic field as a whole."
About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D.
Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas. He is considered one of the most influential surgeons in this century. Dr. Rohrich is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He was the first Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery as well as the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chair of the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.
He is the Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal – the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal. He is Founding Editor-in-Chief/Editor Emeritus of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published over 1000 peer reviewed articles and seven textbooks in plastic surgery including a recent best-selling medical book entitled "The Facial Danger Zones."
Dr. Rohrich also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors. He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. In addition, he has also been recognized by the PSF with the Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Career Researcher Award for his contributions to plastic surgery research and innovations.
