HOUSTON, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based A&R Logistics, Inc. (A&R), one of North America's leading supply chain services companies for the chemical industry, received a 2020 Responsible Care® Product Safety Award from the American Chemical Council for its "Use of SDS Management System Technology to Consolidate and Data Access." The award recognized A&R's implementation and customization of the MSDSOnline system to streamline access and consolidate information for employees.
"Employee health and safety comes before anything else in A&R's operations, so we are extremely pleased to receive this award from the American Chemical Council," said A&R Logistics CEO Mark Holden. "Our EHS&S [Environmental Health Safety & Security] team worked diligently to implement the MSDSOnline system and their hard work deserves industry recognition," he concluded.
As the leading end-to-end transporter, warehouse and 3PL provider serving the chemical and plastics industry, A&R handles a wide range of products throughout the U.S. "It is critical for A&R employees to have the most up-to-date information regarding the proper handling of these products to ensure the safety of employees, the environment, and to protect customer product during transport," A&R Chief EHS&S Officer, Dionne Quiachon emphasized.
A&R's investment in the SDS Management System consolidates important product information into one central database and provides the most current information to operators in all locations simultaneously. Quiachon highlighted the extraordinary effort involved in consolidating disparate information and automating a previously manual-driven process to implement the electronic system during the last quarter of 2019. The new system now frees up time for employees at the operations level and enables faster response in the event of an emergency.
Responsible Care is the chemical manufacturing industry's EHS&S performance initiative. For more than 30 years, Responsible Care has helped ACC member companies significantly enhance their performance and improve the health and safety of their employees, the communities in which they operate and the world's shared environment.
Responsible Care® is a global initiative that began in Canada in 1984, was enacted by the U.S. chemical industry in 1988, and today is practiced in 68 economies around the world. Participation in Responsible Care is a condition of membership for ACC members and Responsible Care Partner companies, all of which have made CEO-level commitments to uphold the program elements. Participating members and partners pledge to improve EHS&S performance for facilities, processes and products through-out their entire operating system. Companies also are committed to open and transparent reporting and undergo mandatory headquarters and facility audits to certify their performance.
About A&R Logistics
A&R Logistics Holdings, Inc. is a leading supply chain services company providing dry bulk and liquid transportation services, warehousing & packaging, distribution, export, and third-party logistics solutions to numerous multinational companies within the chemical industry. A&R provides a comprehensive suite of services including over-the-road transportation, transloading, packaging, warehousing, in-plant packaging, and end-to-end outsourced transportation management through a nationwide network of facilities, a combination of company-owned equipment and owner-operators, and a non-asset-based transportation management division.