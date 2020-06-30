ARGYLE, Texas, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equine Amnio Solutions, LLC (EAS), a distributor of advanced, next-generation regenerative products derived from amniotic birth tissues, announced today first results from a large field study of RenoVō® for soft tissue and orthopedic horse injuries.
RenoVō® is an acellular, cryopreserved liquid allograft derived from equine amniotic tissues and is intended for equine use. Amniotic birth tissues are rich sources of bioactive factors involved in tissue regeneration with reported anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and anti-fibrotic properties. Donors are healthy mares and tissues are collected without harm to the mare or foal. RenoVō® is manufactured by Equus Innovations (Phoenix, Arizona) and has been used in over 2000 horses to date.
The study, entitled "A prospective case series investigating the outcome of horses with soft tissue and orthopedic injuries using RenoVō®" was led by Principal Investigators Brent Hague, DVM, DACVS and Mike Schoonover, DVM, MS, DACVS-LA, DACVSMR in partnership with the Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine.
Criterion for inclusion was lameness attributed to tendonitis and desmitis by diagnostic anesthesia and/or imaging, resulting in 100 subjects with 128 lesions. Horses were treated by perilesional administration of RenoVō® by the attending veterinarian with a minimum of six months follow-up.
Investigators concluded that use of this liquid amnion allograft for treatment of various tendon or ligament injuries offered comparable, or superior, outcomes to those reported in studies using various other regenerative medicine modalities. Overall, 72% of horses were reported to have returned to, or exceeded, their previous level of work. The product was also noted to have the distinct advantage of being readily available, requiring no preparation, processing or delay in treatment and a favorable adverse event profile. Attending veterinarians for 92% of the horses reported satisfaction with RenoVō® and response to therapy. The associated manuscript for these results is currently in preparation. Data on subjects with orthopedic joint injuries will be released separately.
Christian Beaudry, MBA, CTBS, DABRM and Equus Innovations' Chief Operating and Scientific Officer stated, "These first study results provide compelling evidence for the product as a safe and efficacious option for the equine practitioner. We believe the results further establish RenoVō® as a superior alternative to other modalities in the clinical management of equine soft tissue injury."
About Equine Amnio Solutions
Equine Amnio Solutions, LLC (EAS) is the market leader in the distribution of next-generation regenerative veterinary products including RenoVō®. Equine Amnio Solutions works closely with its product manufacturer, Equus Innovations (Phoenix, Arizona). Our mission is to provide innovative products to maximize the health and performance of horses across all breeds and athletic disciplines. For additional information, please visit www.renovoequine.com.
About Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine
OSU's College of Veterinary Medicine is one of 30 veterinary colleges in the United States and the only veterinary college in Oklahoma. For more information, visit https://vetmed.okstate.edu.
