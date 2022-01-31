DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ISN, the global leader in contractor management services, today announces details of a strong 2021 which included the addition of 80 new Hiring Clients, bringing additional value to contractors and suppliers in new regions and industries.
"We are proud of the momentum ISN has experienced heading into 2022 as we work to continuously innovate and support our Hiring Clients and contractor customers," said Brian Callahan, President and Chief Operating Officer at ISN. "The challenges faced across the globe over the last two years are a testament to the need for knowledge sharing and benchmarking across industries. I'm proud to say ISN has made significant strides in helping its customers ensure all workers make it home safely each and every day."
With continued supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and the challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, ISN focused on supporting its customers with innovative product enhancements, best-practice sharing and growing its network. In 2021, ISN brought together more than 2,700 individuals to share best practices and industry initiatives across 30 industry-focused roundtable events. After the launch of its Learning Management System (LMS) in 2020, ISN has seen continued value for its contractors. In 2021, more than 90,000 complimentary HSE and risk-based trainings were completed by contractors alongside more than 1.4 million Hiring Client-specific safety trainings and inductions.
"Our team of industry experts continues to grow. In 2021, we hired nearly 150 new employees including subject matter experts in sustainability, safety, ESG, cybersecurity and product development," said Callahan. "We also continued our ongoing commitment to community service by supporting more than 80 causes and organizations worldwide through our charitable giving and matching programs."
As the leader in contractor management, the ISN team is dedicated to helping Hiring Clients stay up to date with the latest initiatives in safety, risk and sustainability, including an increased focus on ESG and cybersecurity. In 2021, ISN added products and services to support this goal including ESG Assure™ and ESG Verify™ to help Hiring Clients make progress on their ESG goals. With cybersecurity becoming a top priority for industry leaders, ISN also enhanced insights into contractor and suppliers' cybersecurity profiles through data from SecurityScorecard. For contractors, ISN introduced CultureSight®, a survey study that assesses a contractor's safety culture to improve performance for its company and the Hiring Clients it works for.
To learn more about ISN's industry-leading software and services, see here.
About ISN
ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting nearly 700 Hiring Clients, in capital-intensive industries, with more than 75,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health and sustainability in the workplace. ISN's platform, ISNetworld®, includes data-driven insights and tools that help companies mitigate risks associated with global business practices such as supply chain continuity, regulatory compliance, environmental, social and governance (ESG) challenges, training and program conformance.
ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit http://www.isn.com.
Media Contact
Taylor Odekirk, ISN, 319-883-9497, isnpr@walkersands.com
SOURCE ISN