HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SSL.com, a leading provider of SSL certificates, recently released the eSigner Cloud Signing Beta Program. eSigner is a cloud signing service which lets users conveniently add globally trusted digital signatures and timestamps to documents and code from anywhere.
eSigner is fully compatible with the CSC cloud signing standard. Businesses and other organizations can integrate eSigner with their document and code signing workflows. Software publishers and service providers can use eSigner to offer digital signing capabilities to their customers.
We thank those who have participated in the eSigner Cloud Signing Beta Program. We would like to thank our users for their contributions with helping make eSigner better and easier to use for everyone. With thousands of documents and applications signed remotely, the program was an outstanding success!
This brings to a close the eSigner Beta Program. Beginning on September 1, 2021, SSL.com will offer eSigner as a paid service available to all Document Signing and EV Code Signing customers. Current Beta participants will automatically be placed in the Tier 1 group, but with overage fees waived. Find out more about the new eSigner Cloud Signing Platform by visiting https://www.ssl.com/esigner/.
Those users who would prefer the classic method of signing documents or code may still use their certificates on the USB Tokens that were delivered to you. For a nominal fee that includes fast shipping, additional tokens can be ordered through the SSL.com website or by emailing support@ssl.com. There are no limits to the number of tokens that can be ordered, and they can be delivered to multiple locations for any employees that are working from home. To order extra USB Tokens for EV Code Signing and Document Signing here.
Those with questions about the eSigner Cloud Signing Platform, digital certificates, or any service or product that SSL.com offers should contact SSL.com by emailing support@ssl.com or calling 1-877-775-7328 (US) or +1-775-237-8434 (International). You may also chat with SSL.com's friendly support staff at any time by visiting SSL.com.
