DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Najdi Rafaty, founder and CEO of LiNC Commercial Realty, has been shortlisted for the Commercial Real Estate Executive of the Year category in the D CEO Commercial Real Estate Awards. Rafaty was selected from thousands of entries and is among five local brokers profiled as finalists on the D CEO website. A winner will be announced at D CEO's 2022 Commercial Real Estate Awards on March 30, 2022.
LiNC is a woman- and minority-owned business -- one of few in the commercial real estate industry. Rafaty is passionate about providing opportunities for women to advance in their careers, and currently, more than 80% of the LiNC team are women.
"I'm proud to be honored in this year's Commercial Real Estate Awards among some of the brightest individuals in the industry," said Najdi Rafaty. "When I started LiNC in 2019, my vision was to create a diverse company where anyone with the right skills and knowledge in commercial real estate could realize their potential. This award is a wonderful way to spotlight that vision."
Rafaty is an accomplished real estate professional with over 15 years of experience within the commercial real estate industry. She is versed in brokerage and risk management and has a successful track record of closing large transactions in heavily competitive markets. Over the course of her career, Rafaty has closed billions of dollars in transactions for single property contracts and portfolio contracts and has worked with many notable clients, including Goldman Sachs, GE Capital Real Estate, Lincoln Property Company, Palisades Capital Realty Advisors, and Rouse Properties, on acquisitions, dispositions, and due diligence.
As part of the Commercial Real Estate Women Network (CREW), Rafaty works with 11th-grade girls in several low-income high schools in Dallas to teach them about commercial real estate and mentor those who may be interested in careers in the industry. LiNC also works with the VA Association to provide free consulting to veterans looking to buy or lease commercial real estate to start or advance their small businesses.
LiNC Commercial Realty is a full-service commercial real estate firm providing expertise in tenant and landlord representation and acquisitions and dispositions. The company is committed to providing quality consultation services from start to finish. Its experienced team delivers unrivaled insight and vision, enabling its clients to make superior decisions in the commercial real estate market.
