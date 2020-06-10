DALLAS, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy Witherite, founding partner of the personal injury law firm Witherite Law Group, has again been named to the Top 50 Personal Injury Verdicts in Texas. Witherite shares this year's honor with her former associate accident lawyer, Kristofor Heald. Together, they secured a $1.3 million verdict for their client, landing them the 28th spot on the Top Verdict list for 2019.
"I'm honored to again be part of this exclusive list," Witherite said. "Kris and I worked this case for many years before he left to start his own personal injury firm, and we couldn't be happier with the result we got for our client."
This is Witherite's second year in a row receiving this recognition. In 2018, she placed number 26 on the Top 50 Personal Injury Verdicts in Texas list after securing a $468,258 verdict with associate truck wreck attorney, Martin Futrell. According to Top Verdict's website, only around 3% of law firms make their lists two years in a row.
Top Verdict's goal is to recognize attorneys and law firms on factual achievements, as opposed to publications who select attorneys based on opinion. They source their content through court records, electronic submissions by attorneys, and major legal publications. Because of the fact-based nature of the lists, most firms only make a Top Verdict list once in their history.
"Being part of the small group of firms who rank on this list multiple years in a row really showcases this firm's expertise and 'people first' mentality," said Witherite. "When someone gets in a car or truck wreck, they can rely on us to fight for them and get them the best possible outcome because people matter."
Witherite Law Group is a Dallas-based personal injury law firm founded in 2001 with offices in Dallas, Fort Worth and Atlanta, GA. The firm's attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day.