PLANO, Texas, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Practice EHR, a leading provider of cost-effective, cloud-based medical practice solutions, promotes Chris Baltas to chief operating officer.
Baltas joined Practice EHR in July 2019 as chief business development officer. In that role, he oversaw initiatives to expand the company's reach in existing and new markets while improving the customer experience.
"This is a natural transition for Chris and Practice EHR," said Khurshid Mughal, CEO of Practice EHR. "As the company continues to grow and evolve, Chris's day-to-day responsibilities increasingly focus on leading operations and culture, while overseeing sales, marketing, client services and support."
Baltas has over three decades of experience managing healthcare operations and leading business growth.
"I'm proud of what we've accomplished in recent years and I'm looking forward to the continued growth for Practice EHR, as we address the challenges within the healthcare technology space," Baltas said. "Our goal is to provide innovative solutions that simplify and streamline the medical industry."
Practice EHR is built on a powerful foundation that enables our solutions to perform at an enterprise-level. The company plans to grow their footprint in existing and new markets including larger practices, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and urgent care centers.
About Practice EHR
Practice EHR is a leading provider of cost-effective, cloud-based medical practice solutions that simplify workflows for effective patient care and financial and operational success. From electronic health records to practice management and revenue cycle management, Practice EHR provides integrated, specialty-specific solutions to more than 1,000 physicians in medical practices, long term care and home healthcare. For more information about Practice EHR, please visit http://www.PracticeEHR.com, Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.
