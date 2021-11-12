SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Firstmark Credit Union is pleased to announce Marisa Pérez-Díaz as the Executive Director of the Firstmark Foundation, a non-profit public charity focused on making a tangible, positive impact in the education community. Marisa has nearly ten years of experience in the K-12 and higher education system as a former school district administrator, university co-instructor and member of the Texas State Board of Education.
"We are excited to have Marisa join Firstmark and to launch our Foundation," said Nathanael Tarwasokono, president and CEO of Firstmark Credit Union. "We look forward to making a positive impact in schools throughout the community on behalf of our members."
As executive director, Marisa will collaborate with leaders in higher education, school districts and education-focused non-profits to identify areas of opportunity to enrich the schools in our community. In partnership, the Firstmark Foundation board will approve the funding of significant needs across school districts, such as constructing new facilities, improving existing amenities, enhancing learning spaces and providing educator grants and student scholarships.
Marisa is currently pursuing her doctoral degree in educational leadership from the University of Texas at San Antonio and is the proud wife of a school district trustee and mother of three.
The Power to Make an Impact Together
Firstmark recently introduced the Power of the Dollar™ checking product to include a $1 impact fee. The monthly impact fee goes directly to the Firstmark Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to making a tangible, positive impact in the education community through the collective support of the membership. To join the movement and share in this collective cause, visit firstmarkcu.org/impact.
About Firstmark Credit Union
Firstmark Credit Union has been helping people for almost 90 years. The Firstmark story began in 1932 at Fox Tech High School where ten teachers signed a charter to form the San Antonio Teachers Credit Union. Firstmark has grown the ten teachers' original $475 investment to almost 100,000 members and over $1 billion in assets. Firstmark is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution focused on helping people to better their lives. For more information, visit https://www.firstmarkcu.org or call 210.442.0100.
