AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, eMDs, a leading provider of innovative electronic health record (EHR), practice management (PM) and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for medical practices, announced that Fort Worth Brain and Spine Institute, LLP, the North Texas leader in Neurosurgery has partnered together for a new PM/RCM solution.
Fort Worth Brain and Spine's 12 healthcare providers serve thousands of patients monthly across five clinical locations. To best serve multiple needs, the Institute utilizes eMDs' Aria RCM services to take care of their billing and Account Receivables Management needs, as well as look for ways to improve patient satisfaction scores across the clinics.
The association is unique for many reasons. Fort Worth Brain and Spine chose eMDs because their business relies on specific billable codes and expertise. Former PM solution lacked key knowledge of the neurosurgery subspecialty. Without this, the Institute found managing collections difficult. Through specialty-specific codes built into the Aprima PM solution, working with an experienced coder for surgical procedures, and the hands-on claims process with denials and appeals, eMDs actively works to achieve the clinic's dual goal of improving the patient experience and the revenue cycle across their business.
"I feel like we've found the right fit," said Chinika Polk, CEO of Fort Worth Brain and Spine Institute. "Aprima has everything. Finding well versed neurosurgical coding experts is like finding a unicorn in our world. As an executive, eMDs has the dashboards I want to see when looking at the health of our business; as well as several components I never considered which streamline our billing process. With the neurosurgical-specific codes embedded, eMDs hands-down beat any other service we interviewed. Their service is a game-changer to us. With this partnership, I look forward to seeing an increase in cash flow and gaining the extra support with denials and appeals with the insurance carriers."
"We are naturally very pleased to welcome Fort Worth Brain and Spine Institute to the eMDs growing family and are excited to begin the process of taking them live on our software and partnering in their success going forward. A driving force behind our acquisition of Aprima in 2019 was their ability to support specialties such as neurology," said Derek Pickell, eMDs' CEO. "One of our advantages over other vendors is that we offer the flexibility to customize our robust solution for organizations with complex needs. We continue to focus on building stronger customer partners and keeping them part of the eMDs family for many years to come."
About eMDs
eMDs combines leading technologies with tailored services to remove operational burden and empower healthcare providers to maximize the impact of their care. Founded by physicians, eMDs brings decades of expertise and understanding to our integrated electronic health records products, practice management software, revenue cycle management solutions and credentialing services for medical practices and enterprises. With tens of thousands of deployed clients across a range of specialties and settings, eMDs' extensive experience allows us to craft proven, transformative, solutions that meet the unique needs of healthcare organizations, enabling unmatched productivity and a superior experience for patients and practitioners alike. Expert Solutions. Stronger Partners. Healthier Patients. Connect with us at www.emds.com and @emds.
About Fort Worth Brain and Spine Institute, LLP
Established in 2003, Fort Worth Brain and Spine Institute, LLP provides comprehensive neurosurgical care including Cranial, Spinal, and Peripheral Nerve Conditions. By utilizing techniques such as Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Skull Base Surgery, Neurovascular Surgery (aneurysms/AVMs), Complex Spinal Fusions, Stealth Craniotomies, and minimally invasive spinal surgery, Fort Worth Brain and Spine Institute stands alone as the premiere North Texas Providers for Brain and Spine.
To learn more, visit https://fwbsi.com .
