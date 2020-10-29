AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2020. All operating results and historical comparisons discussed below, except as otherwise specifically noted, refer only to the continuing operations of the Company.
Recent Financial Highlights:
- Fiscal second quarter of 2021 revenue totaled $70.9 million, representing an increase of 116% as compared to total revenue reported in the fiscal second quarter of 2020. Application Media revenue increased 50% year-over-year to $49.1 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2021. Content Media revenue, which primarily included revenue related to the February 2020 acquisition of Mobile Posse, Inc., totaled $21.8 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2021.
- GAAP net income for the fiscal second quarter, inclusive of a $10.8 million adjustment to the contingent earn-out related to the Mobile Posse acquisition, was $0.4 million, or $0.00 per share, as compared to a GAAP net loss of $1.3 million, or ($0.02) per share, for the fiscal second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for the fiscal second quarter was $14.5 million, or $0.15 per share, as compared to non-GAAP adjusted net income of $4.1 million, or $0.05 per share, in the fiscal second quarter of 2020.
- Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for the fiscal second quarter was $16.5 million, representing growth of 265% as compared to the fiscal second quarter of 2020.
- GAAP cash provided by operating activities totaled $23.7 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2021, as compared to $6.7 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP free cash flow3 totaled $21.5 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2021, as compared to $5.7 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2020.
- GAAP gross margin was 42% for the fiscal second quarter of 2021, as compared to 38% in the fiscal second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin4 was 43% for the fiscal second quarter of 2021, as compared to 39% in the fiscal second quarter of 2020.
- The Company's Application Media software was installed on more than 60 million devices during the fiscal second quarter, and has now been installed on more than 500 million devices to date.
"Our fiscal second quarter results exceeded our expectations as we built upon the breakout momentum from our fiscal first quarter," said Bill Stone, CEO. "We set all-time revenue, profitability, and free cash flow records, and we accelerated top-line growth and profitability amid powerful secular tailwinds that are driving strong demand for both our Application Media and Content Media service offerings. While still early in our efforts to fully leverage our extensive global distribution footprint and further penetrate select target markets, it is clear that our diversification strategy is working and that we are adding measurable value for the partners and advertisers on our platform. Consumers and businesses are increasingly dependent on applications and mobile content, and Digital Turbine's platform is ideally-positioned to help coordinate this evolution in the marketplace."
"Surging advertiser demand for our applications-driven and content-oriented products, along with efficient capital allocation and disciplined operating expenses, enabled us to generate $16.5 million in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and $21.5 million in non-GAAP free cash flow during the fiscal second quarter. We not only accelerated overall revenue growth, but we did so while meaningfully diversifying the sources of revenue during the quarter. Our U.S.-based Application Media revenue grew nearly 30% year-over-year, yet represented an all-time low of 50% of total revenue during the quarter. Meanwhile, revenue from life-of-device and content-themed products grew to represent an all-time high of 43% of total revenue during the quarter. Notably, we saw exceptionally positive results in the quarter from our Content Media business, where improved execution and higher engagement rates drove more than 60% growth in revenue as compared to the prior year period. Looking forward, we continue to be extremely optimistic about our ability to deploy our Content Media software across our broader global distribution footprint."
Mr. Stone concluded, "I want to express my considerable gratitude for all of Digital Turbine's stakeholders. In particular, I am very proud of our talented and motivated team of employees, whose creativity, focus and work ethic during these challenging macro times I believe is second-to-none. At the same time, I am also very thankful for the tremendous support shown us by our valued platform partners, as well as our loyal shareholders. The opportunity that has long been in front of us is now here, and I look forward to our team working even harder to capitalize on this opportunity for the benefit of all of our stakeholders."
Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $70.9 million, representing an increase of 116% year-over-year. Application Media revenue increased 50% year-over-year to $49.1 million in the quarter, while Content Media revenue, which was primarily related to the February 2020 acquisition of Mobile Posse, Inc., totaled $21.8 million.
GAAP gross margin was 42% for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, as compared to a 38% GAAP gross margin in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin4 was 43% for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, as compared to 39% for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.
GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, inclusive of a $10.8 million adjustment to the contingent earn-out provision, was $0.4 million, or $0.00 per share, as compared to a GAAP net loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 of $1.3 million, or ($0.02) per share. Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $14.5 million, or $0.15 per share, as compared to non-GAAP adjusted net income of $4.1 million, or $0.05 per share, during the second quarter of fiscal 2020.
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 was $16.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, as compared to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $4.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results for all referenced periods are provided in the tables immediately following the Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows below.
Business Outlook
Based on information available as of October 29, 2020, the Company currently expects the following for its fiscal third quarter:
- Revenue of between $72 million and $75 million
- Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of between $17 million and $18 million
- Non-GAAP adjusted EPS of between $0.15 and $0.16, based on approximately 97 million diluted shares outstanding
It is not reasonably practicable to provide a business outlook for GAAP net income / (loss) from continuing operations because the Company cannot reasonably estimate the changes in stock-based compensation expense, which is directly impacted by changes in the Company's stock price, any adjustment to the contingent earn-out provision which will continue to be adjusted to fair value through the end of the earn-out period, or other items that are difficult to predict with precision.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Digital Turbine uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP adjusted net income and earnings per share ("EPS"), non-GAAP adjusted gross profit, non-GAAP adjusted gross margin, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP free cash flow. Reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found in the tables below.
Non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance, prospects for the future and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures that exclude such items when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations enhance the comparability of results against prior periods and allow for greater transparency of financial results. The Company believes non-GAAP measures facilitate management's internal comparison of its financial performance to that of prior periods as well as trend analysis for budgeting and planning purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
1Non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS are defined as GAAP net income / (loss) and EPS adjusted to exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, adjustments in the earn-out liability associated with the Mobile Posse acquisition, changes in the fair value of derivatives associated with warrants issued in connection with the September 2016 convertible notes offering and transaction expenses. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS should not be construed as an alternative to comparable GAAP net income figures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability or performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.
2Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is calculated as GAAP net income / (loss) excluding the following cash and non-cash expenses: net interest income/(expense), transaction loss, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles, the change in fair value of derivatives associated with warrants issued in connection with the September 2016 convertible notes offering, other expense, non-recurring severance expense and transaction expenses. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income / (loss) determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.
3Non-GAAP free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net cash provided by operating activities (as stated in our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows) reduced by capital expenditures. Readers are cautioned that free cash flow should not be construed as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability, performance or liquidity, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.
4Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit and gross margin are defined as GAAP gross profit and gross margin adjusted to exclude the effect of intangible amortization expense and depreciation of software. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted gross profit and gross margin should not be construed as an alternative to gross margin determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability or performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS, and non-GAAP free cash flow are used by management as internal measures of profitability, performance and liquidity. They have been included because the Company believes that the measures are used by certain investors to assess the Company's financial performance before non-cash charges and certain costs that the Company does not believe are reflective of its underlying business.
Forward-Looking Statements
You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income / (Loss)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
3 Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net revenues
$
70,893
$
32,795
Cost of revenues
License fees and revenue share
40,532
20,146
Other direct costs of revenues
662
344
Total cost of revenues
41,194
20,490
Gross profit
29,699
12,305
Operating expenses
Product development
4,217
2,735
Sales and marketing
4,835
2,441
General and administrative
8,531
4,014
Total operating expenses
17,583
9,190
Income from operations
12,116
3,115
Interest and other income / (expense), net
Interest income / (expense), net
(287)
41
Change in fair value of warrant liability
—
(4,505)
Change in estimated contingent consideration
(10,757)
—
Other income / (expense)
(38)
84
Total interest and other income / (expense), net
(11,082)
(4,380)
Income / (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
1,034
(1,265)
Income tax provision
661
72
Income / (loss) from continuing operations, net of taxes
373
(1,337)
Loss from discontinued operations
—
(88)
Net loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
(88)
Net income / (loss)
$
373
$
(1,425)
Other comprehensive loss
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(45)
(418)
Comprehensive income / (loss)
$
328
$
(1,843)
Basic net loss per common share
Continuing operations
$
—
$
(0.02)
Discontinued operations
—
—
Net loss
$
—
$
(0.02)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic
88,035
83,909
Diluted net loss per common share
Continuing operations
$
—
$
(0.02)
Discontinued operations
—
—
Net loss
$
—
$
(0.02)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted
96,057
83,909
Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)
September 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
32,967
$
21,534
Restricted cash
—
125
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $4,656 and $4,059, respectively
46,273
33,135
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,016
3,653
Total current assets
81,256
58,447
Property and equipment, net
10,458
8,183
Right-of-use assets
3,993
4,237
Intangible assets, net
42,541
43,882
Goodwill
70,452
69,262
TOTAL ASSETS
$
208,700
$
184,011
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term debt, net of issuance costs of $62 and $62, respectively
$
1,938
$
1,188
Accounts payable
36,355
$
31,579
Accrued license fees and revenue share
22,200
19,423
Accrued compensation
5,536
4,311
Accrued earn-out
18,412
23,735
Other current liabilities
6,581
2,573
Total current liabilities
91,022
82,809
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs of $214 and $245, respectively
17,536
18,505
Other non-current liabilities
4,910
5,243
Total liabilities
113,468
106,557
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock
Series A convertible preferred stock at $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized, 100,000 issued and outstanding (liquidation preference of $1,000)
100
100
Common stock
$0.0001 par value: 200,000,000 shares authorized; 89,431,559 issued and 88,697,103 outstanding at September 30, 2020; 88,041,240 issued and 87,306,784 outstanding at March 31, 2020
10
10
Additional paid-in capital
367,876
360,224
Treasury stock (754,599 shares at September 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020)
(71)
(71)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(778)
(591)
Accumulated deficit
(271,905)
(282,218)
Total stockholders' equity
95,232
77,454
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
208,700
$
184,011
Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
3 Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income / (loss) from continuing operations, net of taxes
373
(1,337)
Adjustments to reconcile net income / (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,689
482
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
—
8
Provision for doubtful accounts
219
92
Non-cash interest expense
18
—
Stock-based compensation
2,230
740
Stock-based compensation for services rendered
285
175
Change in fair value of warrant liability
—
4,505
Change in estimated contingent consideration
10,757
—
(Increase) / decrease in assets:
Accounts receivable
(3,049)
(2,662)
Deferred tax assets
—
78
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,181
65
Right-of-use assets
183
35
Increase / (decrease) in liabilities:
Accounts payable
6,474
3,419
Accrued license fees and revenue share
(1,422)
(1,228)
Accrued compensation
2,243
959
Other current liabilities
2,969
1,459
Other non-current liabilities
(496)
(69)
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations
23,654
6,721
Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations
—
38
Net cash provided by operating activities
23,654
6,759
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of Mobile Posse
(736)
—
Capital expenditures
(2,166)
(1,022)
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,902)
(1,022)
Cash flows from financing activities
Payment of contingent consideration
(9,302)
—
Options and warrants exercised
3,089
3,613
Repayment of debt obligations
(250)
—
Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities
(6,463)
3,613
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(45)
(418)
Net change in cash
14,244
8,932
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period
18,723
16,387
Cash and restricted cash, end of period
32,967
25,319
GAAP GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN
(in thousands)
3 Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Continuing operations
Revenue
$
70,893
$
32,795
Gross profit
29,699
12,305
Gross margin percentage
42
%
38
%
Add-back items:
Depreciation of software
662
344
Non-GAAP gross profit from continuing operations
$
30,361
$
12,649
Non-GAAP gross margin percentage from continuing operations
43
%
39
%
GAAP NET INCOME / (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME
(in thousands)
3 Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Continuing operations
Net income / (loss) from continuing operations
373
(1,337)
Add-back items:
Stock and stock option compensation
2,515
915
Amortization of intangibles
670
—
Adjustment for estimated earn-out liability
10,757
—
Change in fair value of warrant liability
—
4,505
Transaction expenses
150
—
Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations
$
14,465
$
4,083
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share from continuing operations
$
0.15
$
0.05
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted
96,028
83,909
GAAP NET INCOME / (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
3 Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Continuing operations
Net income / (loss) from continuing operations
373
(1,337)
Add-back items:
Stock and stock option compensation
2,515
915
Amortization of intangibles
670
—
Depreciation expense
1,019
482
Interest (income) / expense, net
287
(41)
Change in estimated contingent consideration
10,757
—
Other (income) / expense, net
38
(84)
Change in fair value of warrant liability
—
4,505
Income tax provision
661
72
Transaction expenses
150
—
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
$
16,470
$
4,512
GAAP CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP FREE CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
(in thousands)
3 Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
23,654
6,721
Capital expenditures
(2,166)
(1,022)
Non-GAAP free cash flow provided by continuing operations
$
21,488
$
5,699