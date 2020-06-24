DALLAS, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of their Series A funding round of $5.2 million, OneDay, a company best-known for video storytelling with senior living residents and their families, launched a pivotal new product today called Reflect by OneDay. Designed for the funeral home industry, Reflect by OneDay helps family and friends digitally collect memories and stories into a crowdsourced personal video documentary of a loved one's life.
Reflect by OneDay aims to be a helpful technology service offered by funeral homes to personalize ceremonies and create meaningful memories and reflections of loved ones. As COVID-19 continues to change the way we gather and mourn, connecting with people who matter most is more important than ever. Loved ones can invite friends and family to share videos wherever they are, all through the easy to use mobile app. The technology behind Reflect by OneDay stitches together video stories instantly to create a keepsake that can be treasured forever. These videos can be shown during a ceremony or celebration of life, or can be private for family members to watch and remember their loved one.
"An important piece to coping with a loss is coming together to celebrate your loved one. We believe technology plays a critical role in helping to tell life stories, and we're proud to make this service available to help people get through those difficult times," said Clint Lee, co-founder and CEO of OneDay. "Our hope is to help with the healing process by capturing a loved one's life, and through Reflect by OneDay, memories can now be easily captured and stored from those who knew the person best."
There are approximately 2.4 million funerals every year in the United States. People find these services are a valuable part of the grieving process, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, families face unprecedented restrictions and challenges right now. The launch of Reflect comes at a time when all businesses require access to new technology to easily connect from across the world.
For more information, please visit https://info.oneday.com/reflect.
About OneDay
Headquartered in Dallas, TX, OneDay is a technology company whose mission is to capture and share stories of loved ones. Founded in 2012, its first product allows senior living communities to celebrate and digitally preserve the stories of their residents by leveraging first-of-its-kind, world-class technology. The company currently partners with nearly 4,000 senior living communities across the U.S., the U.K and Canada to provide marketing differentiation, shorten sales cycles and showcase a community's programs and initiatives in a way like never before. OneDay was named one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces of 2020.