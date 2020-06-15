DALLAS, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aimbridge Hospitality, the leading global hotel management company, has launched AIMConnect, an innovative strategy to execute small meetings and events in response to the new environment and safety guidelines.
Developed internally, AIMConnect's smart solutions focus on four pillars for successful small meetings and events: redesigning the hotel for success through social distancing and leveraging technology; implementing innovative food and beverage services; instilling client confidence through education and communication; and executing safe events. Aimbridge Hospitality associates are trained on the program through a series of educational webinars and robust tools and resources.
AIMConnect was developed alongside Aimbridge Hospitality's newly implemented AIMClean training program, setting strategies and plans in motion to support hotels reopening in this new environment.
"We understood the importance of being proactive in developing tools, guidance and resources for our hotels to build confidence with meeting planners and guests," said Elie Khoury, Executive Vice President of Operations at Aimbridge Hospitality. "With our AIMConnect program, and through the use of innovation and teamwork, our corporate and hotel meetings and event experts are reimagining what the meetings experience can be and providing creative solutions to deliver for our guests."
In order to best serve Aimbridge Hospitality's hotel guests and associates, AIMConnect is developed in alignment with CDC guidelines with a focus on events and small gatherings of less than 50 people. The program is designed to be scalable across Aimbridge Hospitality's entire portfolio of hotels, and will continually evolve in response to pandemic updates.
About Aimbridge Hospitality
Aimbridge Hospitality is the leading, global, third-party hotel management company operating branded full service, select service, luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers and lifestyle hotels. Aimbridge merged with Interstate Hotels & Resorts in 2019, and now represents a premium portfolio of more than 1,400 branded and independent properties in 49 states and 20 countries. Aimbridge is based in Plano, Texas and has additional corporate offices in Atlanta, Calgary, Chicago, Fargo, Puerto Rico, San Clemente, Scottsdale, Toronto and Washington D.C. Aimbridge's International Division, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, has supporting offices spread across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, Glasgow and Moscow.
