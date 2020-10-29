- Surpassed One Billion Curated Data Points Powering Company's Proprietary A.I. Platform, RADR®, for Cancer Drug Development - Advanced LP-184 as a Potential Treatment for Glioblastoma, by Confirming its Ability to Effectively Penetrate the Blood Brain Barrier (BBB) in a 3D Model - Accelerated Development of LP-184 for Prostate and Pancreatic Cancers through Collaborations with Fox Chase Cancer Center and Georgetown University - Advanced Manufacturing & Product Development for LP-300 Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in Never Smokers