With Dozens of New Locations Under Development, Liquorland is in the midst of Aggressive Expansion and is looking to add more Locations to its Growing Brand in DFW Metroplex
FORT WORTH, Texas, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Imagine a liquor store that encompasses 6,000-8,000 square feet. That alone gets your attention, but don't stop there. Have fun imagining everything a store that size is stocked with: your favorite gluten-free vodka, the best craft beers, hard-to-find wines, and even cigars. That's Liquorland, a fast-growing premium liquor store that plans to open twenty more locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex by 2022. Your Friday night stop for alcohol just got a lot more interesting.
As Smit Shah, Liquorland's Director of Real Estate & Development, explains, Liquorland has a high goal: it aims to be the Disneyland of liquor and to offer a premium shopping experience for its patrons. "That may sound impossible to the many people who are used to dingy corner stores," Smit allows, "but they should swing by and check us out. Women in particular are going to like us, as we prioritize cleanliness, safety, and an upscale feel with an impressive selection of liquor, meeting everyone's needs.
Liquorland has retained the services of Barrett England, Vice President of Tenant Representation at Vision Commercial, as their advisor in site selection and lease negotiations.
The path to Liquorland becoming a mega-liquor store started in 2017, when it opened its first location in Fort Worth. Since then, the brand, whose parent company is Blazing Hospitality, has been growing rapidly and enormously.
Smit explains that since January 2021, Liquorland has opened many locations in the DFW area. "That is only going to continue. We've got a bold expansion plan for the next year," he says. "By 2022, we aim to have twenty additional locations opened, so there is an excellent chance you'll have a Liquorland accessible near you. Eventually, once we have developed 20-30 stores, we plan to start franchising outside Texas. Doing so will ensure that Liquorland will be able to maintain the same level of excellence in all of its locations. We want customers to enjoy a great experience, no matter which store they visit."
While Liquorland has found a loyal customer base that values the company's focus on excellent liquor and quality service. As Ronak Vaghani, Liquorland's Director of Operations, says that demand for Liquorland's diverse selection of alcohol really took off in early 2020. "During the pandemic, all online categories exploded, as everyone knows. At Liquorland, growth was more than 100% in 2020. It seems like people were not drinking more instead were just shifting their consumption at home and enjoying Liquorland's convenient home delivery while restaurants and bars were closed."
Ronak goes on to say that in the future, Liquorland will continue to provide a lot of deliveries because people have found it to be easier and quicker. "I think alcohol delivery will keep growing and receive more investment. Ready-to-drink cocktails are expected to represent 20% of the market by 2024, and I am very bullish on that."
Liquorland's size, which is more than twice as big as some of its competitors', means there is plenty of room for both high-quality liquor and creativity. The company prioritizes developing relationships with its customers and providing them with experiences that transcend the usual "buy alcohol and leave" routine. "At our stores, you can often find us hosting a weekly tasting series," Ronak says. "Those are always popular, of course. We also have special events and like to promote local breweries, distilleries, and vineyards."
Liquorland's efforts have earned the company 5,000 followers on Facebook. They enjoy the stores' modern look, good service, and convenience. "Remember that you can order on our app, and we will deliver," Ronak explains. "Of course, what people really love is our drive-through feature. You don't even have to get out of the car. Just pull up to our window!"
People who would like to have a more pleasant alcohol shopping experience when they purchase alcohol have plenty of reasons to check us out at Liquorland. As the company opens new locations in North Texas, keep an eye out for one near you. Stop in sometime and satisfy your curiosity about what is stocked in such a huge store, and don't forget to try out that drive through. It's all part of what makes the Liquorland brand so exciting: a wide selection, convenience, safety, and undeniable friendliness.
About Liquorland: Liquorland, owned by Blazing Hospitality in Fort Worth, Texas, is a wine, beer, & liquor store with incredible selections at great prices, including cigars. Join us for educational classes and events, free weekly tastings, and to talk with our wine, beer, and spirit experts
