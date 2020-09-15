DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2020 is a certified dumpster fire. From the emergence of a mullet-donning king of tigers and the extinction of crowds, to swarms of murder hornets and finding true love in pods, this year has left people collectively wondering, "What could possibly be next?" SpaceX gave us the ultimate travel inspo earlier this summer when they suited up and said "see ya" to our planet. Which got us thinking … maybe it's time we all start making plans to join them!
Today, just in time for National Aerospace Week, Hotels.com announced it aims to be the first online travel site to offer future hotel bookings in space and reward Earthlings with the ultimate travel escape that's outta this world.
Starting today, you can visit the company's new intergalactic booking page — www.onesmallstepforhotels.com — where travelers may be able to eventually make out-of-this-world vacation plans and book reservations … well, as soon as those space hotels officially exist.*
#HotelLife Goes Zero-Gravity
A call for space properties is just the beginning of what this new site offers. We're calling all interstellar travel daydreamers who've ever wondered what the entire #HotelLife experience may look like when it takes a zero-gravity turn, from check-in to the stay itself, all at a hotel in space. The site design renderings include space-suit hotel robes with moon-boot slippers, artificial intelligent concierges, a meteor mini-bar, robot bellhops, an epic room service spread that even Neil Armstrong couldn't have dreamed up and more.
How to GTFO Planet Earth
Since the timeline for space tourism isn't exactly set in stone, we're rewarding travelers who are ready to make their great escape ASAP (#because2020), even if they may have to stay on the planet for a bit longer. If you can prove you have one of the eight planets in your legal first, middle or last name (lookin' at you, Venus Williams!), you can be among 20 galactic travelers to receive a $250 Hotels.com® gift card to be used toward a future hotel stay. And, yes, for now these gift cards only apply to current Earth properties! Submit your name via the new site for easy entry, and get those fingers typing faster than the speed of light because once those 20 spots are snagged, they are gone like a black hole.
"Hotels.com is proud to already offer the best properties on planet Earth. The way things are going in 2020 inspired us to see if we can extend that offering to the entire galaxy," shared Josh Belkin, Vice President of Global Brand at Hotels.com. "This announcement is our hope to encourage and move forward the concept of space tourism, while revving up excitement for that aspect for the travel industry that is sure to come sometime in the near future."
To experience a glimpse into the future of out-of-this-world hotel stays and for the latest updates on the most rewarding travel experiences on planet Earth, visit www.onesmallstepforhotels.com and Hotels.com on Twitter.
*Editor's note: if you're a company with plans to build hotels in space, Hotels.com wants to be your booking partner! Email us at spacehotels@hotels.com to learn more and get connected with us. And we're talking soon, because it's only a matter of time before a giant meteor makes its way to us …
