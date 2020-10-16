HAPPY BANCSHARES, INC., was founded in 1908 in Happy, Texas and is the holding company for HAPPY STATE BANK, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Amarillo, Texas. HAPPY STATE BANK offers a broad range of financial services and products through its network of 57 locations in 41 communities across the Texas Panhandle, South Plains, Austin, Central Texas and the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, as well as an extensive network of ATMs.