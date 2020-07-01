FLOWER MOUND, Texas, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBDOilUsers.com, a leading CBD education website, has published its 2020 list of the best CBD 4th of July sales, available at https://cbdoilusers.com/4th-of-july-cbd-oil-sales/.
The Fourth of July weekend is traditionally a time to celebrate our country's independence with parades, fireworks and family gatherings. The coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on celebration activities this year. However, hemp-derived CBD products remain popular with consumers to help them improve their overall wellness during these challenging times.
The top 5 CBD deals available now through Sunday, July 5th as chosen by members of the CBD Oil Users community are:
- 30% off cbdMD with code FIREWORKS - broad spectrum CBD oil drops, gummies, capsules, topicals and bath bombs
- 25% off NuLeaf Naturals with code JULY25 - high-potency full spectrum CBD oil drops
- 25% off Fab CBD with code JULY4TH - full spectrum CBD oil drops, gummies and topicals
- 20% off Lazarus Naturals with code FIREWORK1 - full spectrum and THC free tinctures, topicals and capsules (starts on July 3rd)
- 20% off CBDistillery with code SAVE4USA - full spectrum and THC free tinctures, gummies, capsules and topicals (July 4th only)
The complete list of 4th of July CBD sales, deals and coupon codes can be accessed by clicking on the link at the beginning of this news release.
"Independence Day celebrations won't be the same this year. We encourage everyone to stay safe and follow guidelines for social distancing," Brian Peterson, the managing editor of CBDOilUsers.com, said. "For those using CBD products, we are happy to help them take advantage of the 4th of July sales from the most popular brands on the market."
The CBDOilUsers.com website and its companion CBD Oil Users Group on Facebook are dedicated to providing education, reviews, recommendations and the sharing of unbiased experiences among users of CBD products.
Questions? Contact:
Brian Peterson, Managing Editor, CBDOilUsers.com
Web: https://cbdoilusers.com
Email: admin@cbdoilusers.com
Phone: (817)567-1331