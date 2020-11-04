HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We are actively seeking long-term, single-tenant, net-leased deals with investment-grade tenancy with lease terms greater than 3 years.
Property Types
Income-producing single-tenant and multi-tenanted industrial
Quality
Tilt-wall and Metal Facilities
Lease Terms
NNN preferred, but industrial gross leases will be considered.
Location
Georgia, Florida, North and South Carolina, other major MSAs
Transaction Size
$7+ Million, 50,000 SF and larger depending on the asset type
Capitalization
All cash, third party debt, or we can assume existing financing.
Tenancy
Private equity sponsored companies and both investment and
Value Add
With our development and construction capabilities,
Outside of Texas Contact:
Texas Contact:
Ted Kakambouras
Michael Taylor
Acquisitions Director of Southeast Region
Senior Acquisitions Associate
Direct: (713) 243-6832 | Cell: (832) 343-5175
Direct: (713) 243-6919 | Cell: (713) 962-0943
About Welcome Group:
The company offers build-to-suit and design-build services for interested firms. Welcome Group is actively seeking direct purchase and sale-leaseback opportunities throughout Texas and now the southeastern United States.
Welcome Group, LLC, a Houston-based full-service single-tenant industrial owner and development firm, currently owns over 115 industrial buildings in Texas comprising approximately five million square feet and has developed more than 250 single-tenant properties. Their clients include Fortune 500 Companies, locally owned, and several international companies. For more information, visit welcomegroup.com.