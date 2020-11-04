Welcome_Group_Logo.jpg

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We are actively seeking long-term, single-tenant, net-leased deals with investment-grade tenancy with lease terms greater than 3 years.

Property Types

Income-producing single-tenant and multi-tenanted industrial

Quality

Tilt-wall and Metal Facilities

Lease Terms

NNN preferred, but industrial gross leases will be considered.

Location

Georgia, Florida, North and South Carolina, other major MSAs

Transaction Size

$7+ Million, 50,000 SF and larger depending on the asset type

Capitalization

All cash, third party debt, or we can assume existing financing.

Tenancy

Private equity sponsored companies and both investment and
sub-investment grade corporations.

Value Add

With our development and construction capabilities,
 Welcome Group can redevelop, expand, or modify potential
acquisitions to meet existing or future tenants' needs.

 

Outside of Texas Contact:  

Texas Contact:



Ted Kakambouras

Michael Taylor

Acquisitions Director of Southeast Region  

Senior Acquisitions Associate

Direct: (713) 243-6832 | Cell: (832) 343-5175

Direct: (713) 243-6919 | Cell: (713) 962-0943

tkakambouras@welcomegroup.com  

mtaylor@welcomegroup.com

About Welcome Group:
The company offers build-to-suit and design-build services for interested firms. Welcome Group is actively seeking direct purchase and sale-leaseback opportunities throughout Texas and now the southeastern United States.

Welcome Group, LLC, a Houston-based full-service single-tenant industrial owner and development firm, currently owns over 115 industrial buildings in Texas comprising approximately five million square feet and has developed more than 250 single-tenant properties. Their clients include Fortune 500 Companies, locally owned, and several international companies. For more information, visit welcomegroup.com.

 

