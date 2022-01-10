HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique is celebrating reaching over 10,000 successful CoolSculpting treatments performed at their Houston-based Medical Spa, the practice announced today.
The center's founder, Dr. Vitenas, M.D., F.A. C. S., commented that, "We're very excited about reaching this landmark achievement at our Med Spa. CoolSculpting has been one of the most popular treatments performed at Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique and our expert staff have been proud to serve our loyal clientele with over 10,000 treatments performed and counting."
Rated a top non-surgical fat reduction procedure, CoolSculpting is used to address the appearance of cellulite and other fatty deposits. Using a technology called cryolipolysis, CoolSculpting works by deploying targeted extremely cold temperatures that result in the destruction of fat cells. The procedure is considered very safe, leaving surrounding healthy tissues unaffected while targeted fat cells are eliminated after they are metabolized by the body over the weeks following treatment.
With cellulite affecting over 90% of women in their lifetime, CoolSculpting has become a "universal" type of treatment used for the reduction of the appearance of cellulite in women of all ages, body types, and backgrounds. In addition to reducing the look of cellulite, CoolSculpting is a sought-after treatment for the temporary reshaping of problem areas like the abdomen, love handles, bra strap back area, lower back, arms, chin, and male pectorals. Using a range of 6 different applicators that are sized to target specific areas, the treatment is administered to reduce the look of fat and provide a temporarily more toned and firm look in the desired area.
Mirror Mirror's CoolSculpting procedures are performed in one of the facility's comfortable private rooms. When the treatment begins, two CoolSculpting paddles of the appropriate size are placed on either side of the treatment area, using gentle suction to pull the skin up between the applicators to provide targeted chilling for up to 45 minutes depending on the area being treated.
"One of the reasons that CoolSculpting has been such a popular procedure to treat the look of fat deposits is because it is completely safe and pain free. There is no anesthesia required and results are very long lasting, provided patients take care not to add new fat cells by maintaining a healthy diet and exercise program," noted Dr. Vietnas.
Effects of CoolSculpting are not immediately available because it takes time for the body to reabsorb the fat cells that are rendered lifeless by the treatment. While some patients may notice changes 1-2 months following treatment, it can take up to four months to see the full effects of the procedure.
