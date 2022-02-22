HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the heels of CDR-U Coach being awarded the Gold Stevie® Award in the category, Best New Product or Service of the Year for Women in Business, CDR Companies is launching an exciting upgrade to its Career Action Planning (CAP) module: the STEM Fit Review. The first-of-its-kind digital assessment will identify candidates that possess the potential to succeed in STEM career paths.
CDR-U Coach individually debriefs the results of the unmatched CDR 3-Dimensional Assessment Suite®, a scientifically-validated assessment instrument to reach below the surface to uncover each individual's personality and motivation fingerprint, decoding their career path. Unlike other popular assessments, which showcase a more surface-level view of personality styles, CDR-U Coach offers a comprehensive assessment that is completely personalized and connects results across the modules.
The newly launched STEM Fit Review is formulated by the research of successful STEM professionals and leaders. Utilizing the CDR 3-Dimensional Assessment Suite®, the STEM Fit Review offers individual analysis on whether a candidate has the personality characteristics and motivational drivers to be a successful STEM professional or leader. As a part of CDR-U Coach's CAP module, the STEM Fit Review takes it a step further by identifying STEM candidates with leadership, project management or math-only STEM strengths.
"Many people do not intuitively know what their true gifts are or what their best talents are. Over these decades, I have seen quite a few who possess STEM capabilities and didn't know it," said Nancy Parsons, President and CEO of CDR Companies. "Now, with CDR-U Coach's STEM Fit Review, individuals and organizations can discover new talent within for reskilling or upskilling opportunities."
CDR-U Coach, along with the CAP module and STEM Fit Review expansion, is also ideal for universities that are dedicated to maximizing its students' long-term success and fulfillment. It can also be used for transitioning veterans seeking to find their best career and educational path. With this innovative expansion as part of CDR-U Coach, organizations and individuals can identify candidates with STEM career potential, as well as other important career paths as reviewed by the CAP module.
To learn more about CDR Companies and the CDR-U Coach's STEM Fit Review, visit http://www.cdr-u.com or contact Lexi Ashbury at lexi@likemindstalk.com.
About CDR Companies
In 2019, the CDR Companies team developed, sourced, and acquired technical services to make CDR-U Coach a scalable product for talent development. The visionary founder behind CDR-U Coach, Nancy Parsons, was awarded the prestigious 2019 MEECO International Thought Leadership of Distinction in Executive Coaching, so the script mirrors her level of expertise, that of the CDR Assessment Group team and its proven track record of success. In 2021, CDR Companies was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Best New Product or Service of the Year - Business Services for CDR-U Coach.
Media Contact
Lexi Asbury, CDR-U Coach, +1 281-825-6131, lexi@likemindstalk.com
Sydney Hoffman, CDR Assessment Group, Inc., (832) 886-4308, shoffman@cdrcompanies.com
SOURCE CDR-U Coach