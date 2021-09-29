COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ISP Supplies announced today, its latest partnership with Airspan Networks as a full distributor. ISP Supplies will now provide Mimosa by Airspan Networks to customers both in the USA and north of the border.
With a strong track record of connecting customers with the network equipment and services they need, ISP Supplies began its operations from their headquarters in College Station, Texas, and since then, the organization has expanded, opening a Canadian location in Ottawa.
Becoming a Mimosa distributor is great news for internet service providers across the North American region. These clients want to access wireless network equipment that supports their specific use cases and operational needs — products such as high reliability point-to-point wireless solutions, point-to-multipoint options that provide increased deployment flexibility and capability for their customers, and a range of supporting accessories.
ISP Supplies was founded in 2010, growing out of a commitment to supporting the ongoing development of wired and wireless networking capability in Texas. Putting together a team of experienced network engineers and connectivity experts, ISP was able to expand its offerings, developing an extensive roster of high-quality products housed in the company's 40,000 sq ft warehouse and 15,000 sq ft tower yard in College Station. They have since added a 10,000 sq ft warehouse in Ottawa, Canada.
This product range is supported by a variety of services, covering network design and deployment, as well as RF planning and frequency coordination. In addition to providing products to wireless internet service providers, ISP Supplies works closely with these clients to educate and train their personnel on how to get the very best from the solutions.
Now, as Mimosa becomes the latest addition to ISP Supplies' portfolio, the organization will be offering these same services in support of Airspan Networks' solutions. This represents an opportunity for further growth and for shoring up ISP's position amongst the leaders in the field — something that ISP Supplies Founder & CEO Steve Discher is very excited about.
"As a reseller we have watched many of our customers build prosperous businesses on the Mimosa platform, so we are excited about the new distribution agreement that will improve our ability to service those customers as well as build new relationships." - Steve Discher said.
Mimosa is a division of Airspan Networks and is positioned as a leader in the global wireless broadband market. This is reflected in the company's product range, which features solutions designed to help their clients leverage the benefits that wireless connectivity has to offer. It is the growing accessibility of wireless networking — and the potential that this offers — that forms the inspiration and the driving force behind Mimosa's product development.
From customers located in suburban areas to those located in the harder-to-reach rural towns found across the USA and Canada, Mimosa wants to ensure that everyone can experience the advantages that high- quality connections can provide.
As with all Airspan divisions, Mimosa partners with suppliers and providers who can match this commitment. The team at ISP Supplies is proud to become the latest distributor in the Airspan family and is looking forward to beginning this new chapter alongside their new supply partners.
CONTACT
ISP Supplies, LLC
10770 State Highway 30, Suite 200
College Station, Texas 77845 USA
1-855-WISP-PRO (855-947-7776)
Media Contact
Jonathan Nicholson, ISP Supplies, +1 8559477776, jonathan@ispsupplies.com
SOURCE ISP Supplies