Tenfold Announces Support for Microsoft Dynamics Channel Integration Framework (CIF) v2 and Omni-Channel Experiences as Part of its Advanced CTI Solution for Dynamics 365

Tenfold worked in collaboration with the Microsoft product team to unlock the powerful capabilities of fully integrated voice using Channel Integration Framework (CIF) v2 for joint customers looking to increase productivity, while improving employee and customer experience through a fully unified omni-channel experience in Dynamics 365.