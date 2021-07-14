DALLAS, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crescent Hotels & Resorts, a premier hotel management company, announced today the opening of Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center on July 28, 2021. A hallmark of hospitality in north Dallas, the hotel will feature a transformed guest experience and guest rooms, as part of the reinvention of Marriott Hotels, which speaks to the needs of today's modern traveler.
Celebrating the return of conferences and conventions, the Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center is ready to welcome travelers – from right here in Texas and around the globe – to host their next event at this state-of-the-art convention center.
Connected to the four-star Watters Creek Convention Center, the property offers 79,000 square feet of combined event space, perfect for executive board meeting retreats, multi-day conferences, conventions, and more. All meeting spaces are designed to adapt to a variety of formats and group sizes, with pivotable walls, moveable partitions, and soft seating to ensure every team's meeting space is tailored to their needs.
The Watters Creek Convention Center's additional 15 meeting rooms are equipped with leading edge technology and tools including hybrid-meeting audio and visual technology, LED lighting and accessible features. The Innovation Suite alone is outfitted with nine state-of-the-art meeting rooms. Additional facility highlights include:
- The hotel's largest meeting room, Terrell Hall, spans 40,000 square feet, is column-free, and may be divided into smaller spaces.
- The elegant Starlight Ballroom, measuring 12,000 square feet, is divisible into 4,000 square foot sections.
- A beautiful outdoor patio and courtyard surrounding the hotel's pool deck - and a lushly landscaped space that combines the green and the patio - may be reserved separately.
- And a 1,000-car parking garage is conveniently connected to the Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel and Convention Center.
Beyond its expensive event space, the Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center provides guests a sophisticated retreat in north Dallas in which to stay, relax and unwind. The hotel's aesthetic, blending modern minimalism with rustic design materials, combined with its use of curated art from local artisans, captures the energy of the urban Texas landscape.
Soon, the property will offer elevated amenities including The M Club Lounge reserved for Elite and Club paying members, and the "Red Coat Program," which provides guests with a personalized meeting concierge to help 24/7.
From an accommodation perspective, hotel guests will enjoy spacious rooms and suites adorned with premium linens, new lighting features, enhanced shower fixtures, charging areas and even a locally inspired mural, to create a relaxing retreat. Guests will also enjoy access to a dry-cleaning service and bell and concierge service. Should travelers prefer to work in their rooms, complimentary Wi-Fi and a productive workspace allow them to conduct business in a relaxing setting.
"In addition to all of the new amenities that the Marriott Dallas Allen is offering, our staff is still prioritizing the safety and health of guests by cleaning with CDC recommended chemicals and offering contact free check-in," said Michael George, chief executive officer of Crescent Hotels & Resorts.
The hotel's Texas Canyon Kitchen is currently open for large private groups, and Canyon Bar & Grill is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, delivering inventive and true Texas cuisine. Another new feature is the ability to enjoy the "A La Carte" dining service in the privacy of the guest room.
"Crescent Hotels & Resorts is always striving to deliver memorable experiences for our guests. We want to pamper our travelers, and even while they're traveling for business, we want to make sure that every aspect of their stay with us is enjoyable and effort-free," continued George. "Add the partnership with the Watters Creek Convention Center, and this property will be the destination when it comes to conventions in the Dallas Metro Area."
With the perfect blend of access to high-end amenities, a world class fitness center, on-site signature dining, as well as an expansive pool and patio, guests will enjoy rest and relaxation without ever having to leave the property. Should they want to explore the area, recreational activities such as wooded hiking and biking trails are just a short distance away. In addition, guests may explore Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm with numerous restaurants, bars, and retail shops.
Positioned just 30 minutes from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, and less than 15 minutes to major thoroughfares – including the Dallas North Tollway, President George Bush Turnpike and Highway 121 – the hotel and convention center is located at the epicenter of the thriving North Dallas cities of Allen, Plano, McKinney, Richardson, and Frisco.
The Marriott Dallas Allen is Crescent's seventh property in the Dallas Metro Market. For more information, view photos, or to book a stay, visit MarriottDallasAllen.com or call 469-675-0800.
About Crescent Hotels & Resorts
Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts. Crescent currently operates over 100 hotels & resorts in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton & Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent lifestyle hotels and resorts under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit http://www.crescenthotels.com and http://www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.
About Marriott Hotels
With over 580 hotels and resorts in over 60 countries and territories around the world, Marriott Hotels is evolving travel through every aspect of the guest's stay, helping to relax, clear minds, stimulate new ideas and anticipate travelers' needs, leaving them inspired to reach their full potential. Boldly transforming itself for mobile and global travelers who blend work and play, Marriott leads the industry with innovations, including the Greatroom lobby and Mobile Guest Services that elevate style & design and technology. To learn more, visit http://www.MarriottHotels.com. Stay connected to Marriott Hotels on Facebook, @Marriott on Twitter and @marriotthotels on Instagram. Marriott Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy™, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit http://www.MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.
Media Contact
Crescent Hotels & Resorts, Crescent Hotels & Resorts, (703 )279-7820, information@crescenthotels.com
SOURCE Crescent Hotels & Resorts