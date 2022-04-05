Attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP advised GP Properties in its formation of a joint venture created to acquire a mixed-use real estate asset located in Midtown Manhattan, New York.
DALLAS, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP advised GP Properties in its formation of a joint venture created to acquire a mixed-use real estate asset located in Midtown Manhattan, New York.
The deal was led by Corporate Shareholder Steven E. Bartz, who is based in Greenberg Traurig's Dallas office, and Real Estate Shareholder David Freylikhman, based in the firm's New Jersey and New York offices.
"It was a pleasure to assist Gideon Platt and the GP Properties team with this investment. We look forward to assisting the company in future ventures," Bartz and Freylikhman said.
GP Properties is a Manhattan-based full-service real estate management and development company that specializes in New York real estate. The company also manages properties throughout the United States and internationally.
Additional Greenberg Traurig deal-team members included Tax Shareholder Labry Welty, Corporate Of Counsel Michele A. Kulerman and Associate Margaret Kim Heitjan, and Real Estate Associate Daniela Krinshpun.
About Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice comprises more than 500 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters. The group's industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, consumer products, energy, food and beverage, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and telecommunications sectors.
About Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 500 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The firm's real estate team advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and the hybrids.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 42 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
Media Contact
Lisa Wilmore, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 713.374.3532, WilmoreL@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP