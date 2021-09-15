DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Mahesh Thakkar, Chairman of Perfect Group of Companies and the Board announced the appointment of Vaishali Thakkar as the new CEO of Funasia.
Group CEO Sam Thakkar stepped down from his role as CEO of Funasia. Since Sam is shouldering the responsibilities of the massive expansions of the Company in real estate, media and venture capital business in international markets, it has become increasingly difficult for him to manage his role as a CEO of Perfect Group as well as Funasia. Accordingly, Funasia Board was looking for an able match to fill in his shoes.
Funasia faced a unique challenge in its nascent stage when the erstwhile manager took 50% of the radio's creative assets to start a competing business. This meant everything had to be built ground up. Sam Thakkar stepped in to handle the technological challenges, inducted stalwarts like Mr Kapuria in strategizing to gain the customer base back. Parallelly, Vaishali took up the marketing battle as Funasia's CMO. Her innovative ideas created a new image of the company resulting in massive growth in the listener base. She motivated the staff and restored their confidence in the company and the system. Her novel promotional ideas helped reduce costs for advertisers and helped deliver their message effectively.
On a business level, her aggressive drive, hard work and resourcefulness are reflected in the company performance. Funasia went from 55% capacity usage to 100% usage of frequency. This provided additional financial support to acquire channels for further growth.
Moreover,
1. She increased the sales by 70% in 2 years.
2. The listener base increased to 100% due to her creative advertising and marketing strategies.
3. Her hiring aptitude gave us an efficient pool of employees.
4. She motivated, coordinated and managed the Funasia team and won their respect and admiration.
5. Today Funasia has become South Asia's #1 radio channel in the US and UAE under her dynamic leadership as CMO.
The Perfect Group makes choices for every position based on competence and capability. Board noted Vaishali's decisions and achievements, which make her eligible to take up the role of CEO. Therefore, the Board of Directors of The Perfect Group have unanimously chosen Vaishali Thakkar as the CEO of Funasia. We're confident that the company will scale new heights of success, and continue its winning streak under her full-fledged leadership as the CEO.
Media Contact
saumil thakkar, FunAsia Network, +1 8577018998, nidumolu.vaishnavi@gmail.com
SOURCE FunAsia Network