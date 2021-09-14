EL PASO, Texas, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Explore biases, ask the right questions, and consider the arguments of others with "The Lost Art of Discernment: America's Inability to Know Right from Wrong" (published by Archway Publishing) by Roland A. Guerrero.
Humility, knowing oneself honestly with all the cracks, missing pieces, gifts and talents is the key to admitting fault and error so as to listen to others openly, according to the author. Learning how to dialogue with others in a positive fashion stems from humility. Embracing the reality that one needs the perspectives of other people to arrive at greater truth is a path to becoming more human and compassionate. The book offers a method of critiquing ones' own thought process and a method of appreciating the perspectives of others. It attempts to address polarization fatigue and the conditioning process, often self-imposed, that limits our ability to communicate civilly or respectfully.
"Social justice begins with me. Choosing not to judge and condemn others starts in my heart. Recognizing that we are all connected and that we need each other is a lifelong task," Guerrero says. "An atheist can do this or any practitioner of any faith can do this. Only the self-righteous, either spiritual or intellectual cannot."
"The Lost Art of Discernment" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Lost-Art-Discernment-Americas-Inability-ebook/dp/B09DG7Z4MV.
"The Lost Art of Discernment"
By Roland A. Guerrero
Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 188 pages | ISBN 9781665707305
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 188 pages | ISBN 9781665707312
E-Book | 188 pages | ISBN 9781665707329
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Roland A. Guerrero has an extensive background in spiritual formation and retreat ministry. He attempts to use insights gained from spiritual direction and counseling to shed light on fundamental social conflicts.
Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing.
