ADDISON, Texas, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary actor Wes Studi has developed a public service announcement (PSA) to raise awareness of the serious effects of COVID-19 in Indian Country and request support for Partnership With Native Americans (PWNA) to ensure Native Americans are not left behind during the pandemic.
Many tribes have instated strict shelter-in-place orders to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. The risk of contracting the virus is higher among Native Americans due to overcrowded housing and high rates of diabetes, kidney disease and asthma. And despite more than 7,100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Navajo Nation and other tribal communities, federal aid has been slow to arrive.
In his new PSA, Wes reminds the public of the need for immediate attention and charitable donations to PWNA, which has secured tribal clearances and follows CDC and tribal guidelines to continue delivering critical items, such as food, water, sanitizer and personal protective equipment (PPE).
"Every day, remote reservation communities face shortages of food, water and healthcare, and COVID-19 has magnified that reality," said Joshua Arce, PWNA president and CEO. "Donations are critical now as we bring relief to under-resourced communities."
Studi notes PWNA is a nonprofit he trusts. In 2019, they collaborated in a five-part "Realities Video Series with Wes Studi" that gives an accurate portrayal of reservation life and dispels long-held myths that continue to impact Native communities today.
To watch his most recent PSA, visit NativePartnership.org/COVIDrelief and share on social media using #NativeHope and #COVID19. You can also donate online or call 800-416-8102 to learn more.
About Wes Studi
From small-town Oklahoma native to internationally acclaimed actor and musician, Wes Studi forever changed a stereotype with his unforgettable performances in "Dances with Wolves," "The Last of the Mohicans," "Heat," "Avatar," and "Hostiles." Follow Wes on Facebook and Twitter.
About Partnership With Native Americans
PWNA is a Native-led nonprofit committed to championing hope for a brighter future on under-resourced reservations. Established in 1990, PWNA collaborates with reservation programs to serve immediate needs and support long-term solutions for strong, self-sufficient Native American communities. Follow PWNA on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, or visit NativePartnership.org.
