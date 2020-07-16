"The Work Nomads was born out of a need to get more people back to work. With resorts and small town business struggling to staff during peak season we are filling a gap that blends the excitement of traveling somewhere new with the benefits of landing an awesome job at the same time. The Work Nomads is looking to fill these seasonal and summer opportunities with people from across the US - providing support and resources to help more people get back to work, satisfy some wanderlust and have an incredible experience" Adam Cooper, President, The Work Nomads